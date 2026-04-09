A Ghanaian woman has accused singer Kwaku Gyasi of neglecting his responsibilities after allegedly conceiving a child with her

The veteran gospel musician publicly responded to allegations after being dragged to Oheneni Adazoa's Sompa Nkomo show

A DNA test conducted by the woman and Kwaku Gyasi determined whether the gospel singer was the biological father of the child

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Kwaku Gyasi has found himself embroiled in a DNA test saga after a woman dragged him to Sompa Nkomo with some serious allegations.

DNA test results emerge as Ghanaian woman drags Kwaku Gyasi to Sompa for allegedly abandoning a child he fathered with her. Photo source: KWAKU GYASI, Oheneni Adazoa

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, a woman named Hannah appeared on renowned media personality Oheneni Adazoa's 'Sompa Nkomo' show and alleged that she had conceived a child with Kwaku Gyasi after a brief romantic affair many years ago.

The woman also accused the veteran gospel singer of abandoning her and the child, whom she claimed was now 10 years old.

Hannah also recounted how she allegedly became acquainted with the Ayeyi hitmaker after their first public encounter in Kumasi.

Kwaku Gyasi denies woman's allegations on Sompa

In a phone-in on the Sompa Nkomo show, Kwaku Gyasi denied allegations of fathering the 10-year-old child with Hannah.

The gospel singer also denied knowing the woman, stating that he met her for the first time after she encountered her at the Sompa FM premises when she reported her allegations to Oheneni Adazoa.

He noted that the woman had previously contacted his associate about a possible music collaboration between them.

He said:

"I don't this lady anywhere. I have never met her."

Kwaku Gyasi detailed an alleged incident that transpired when the lady went to his studio in Kumasi for a recording session in his absence.

The gospel singer also stated that the lady later began making allegations that he was the father of her 10-year-old child, leading to them conducting a DNA test.

He also dismissed her claims that they had a brief romantic affair many years ago.

DNA test exonerates Kwaku Gyasi on Sompa

Following their visit to a medical facility for a DNA test, the results proved that Kwaku Gyasi was not the biological father of the woman's 10-year-old child.

The DNA test results indicated that, despite the child belonging to the woman, they exonerated the gospel singer from the allegations that had been levelled against him.

Despite the test proving otherwise, Hannah continued to claim that Kwaku Gyasi was the father of her child.

Gospel singer Kwaku Gyasi makes a rare public appearance at the late Maame Tiwaa's one-week observation on January 7, 2026. Photo source: KWAKU GYASI, @iamkofipoku/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Below is the Facebook video of Kwaku Gyasi's DNA test saga:

Kwaku Gyasi's DNA test saga stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lawrence Kwame Frimpong commented:

"Adwuma na di no. I remember one gospel singer who used to pose as Kwaku Gyasi because their voices are the same. Wherever we went and played shabo, the church members called him Kwaku Gyasi. Asem aba."

Kakra Oppong-Nsiah said:

"Eii, did someone impersonate Kwaku Gyasi to have an affair with the woman?"

Nana Aquosua Ohemeng-Manu wrote:

"Hmm, we thank God that there is always a DNA test to prove it. Asem bɛn koraa nie. Hmm, I suspect impersonation."

A-Plus alleges Ghanaian pastor's DNA test saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A-Plus alleged that a renowned Ghanaian pastor had been embroiled in a DNA test saga.

The Gomoa Central MP made the claims while publicly advocating for the passage of his proposed paternity fraud bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh