Canadian Immigration and Citizenship announced the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot on July 3, targeting skilled workers for 6 rural and remote regions

The pilot covers locations in New Brunswick, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario, where employers face persistent labour shortages

Applicants must hold a valid job offer, at least one year of relevant work experience and proof of sufficient funds to qualify for permanent residence

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Canada's immigration authority has launched a targeted pilot programme offering skilled foreign workers a pathway to permanent residence in six rural Francophone minority regions across the country.

The Francophone Community Immigration Pilot was announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on its Facebook page on July 3, 2026.

Canada, under Mark Carney, launches the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot focusing on six rural communities facing labour shortages. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Morsa Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The programme aims to support regions facing labour shortages by attracting skilled migrants who are willing to settle outside major urban centres.

6 regions in Canada accepting applicants

The six locations selected for the pilot are the Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick, Kelowna in British Columbia, St. Pierre Jolys in Manitoba, Sudbury in Ontario, the Superior East Region in Ontario, and Timmins in Ontario.

According to the announcement, these regions were chosen because they have the capacity to support incoming workers while filling critical employment gaps.

Eligibility requirements for Francophone Community Immigration

To be eligible, applicants must hold a valid job offer from a designated employer within one of the participating communities.

They must also have completed at least 1,560 hours of relevant work experience, equivalent to one full year, within the past three years.

Canada's Francophone Community Immigration Pilot targets skilled workers for six rural areas. Image credit:Gunter Marx Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Language ability must be demonstrated through an approved test, and candidates are required to hold either a Canadian educational credential or a recognised foreign equivalent.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves and any dependants is also mandatory.

The pilot reflects Canada's broader strategy of directing immigration flows toward communities outside major cities, where population decline and workforce shortages have become persistent concerns for local economies.

Here are details on how to apply for permanent residence through the pilot programme.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the new pathway for skilled workers to move to Canada.

Reactions to relocation to Canada for skilled work

The post drew a range of responses on Facebook, with some users questioning the communities selected and others challenging the timing of the initiative.

@Melissa Eckes wrote:

"Kelowna is a rural francophone community?!, Sudbury and Timmins could benefit from more immigrants??, Is this satire?"

@Tyler Craig asked:

"Why Kelowna of all places to lay the seeds for a francophone community?"

@Daniel Sylvain Hache urged:

"Please federal government stop mass immigration your just making things worse then they need to be.."

@Christine Saunders wrote:

"Canada is In Recession. Hire locals."

@Cindy Lou Whoo commented:

"You mean they're bringing in skilled immigrants now? What a concept.🙄"

@Tobias Doucette simply asked:

"Can Canadian citizens apply?"

@John J. Ronald offered:

"I'm a librarian willing to learn French"

Canada seeks carpenters, plumbers and skilled tradespeople

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada is inviting skilled tradespeople, including carpenters, plumbers, machinists and other craftspeople, to relocate and build a future in the country.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, June 21, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) urged qualified tradespeople with the right training, credentials and experience to explore the country's available immigration pathways.

Source: YEN.com.gh