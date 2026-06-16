A US immigration court approved Ken Ofori-Atta's application for lawful permanent residency

The court raises concerns over Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor's actions during Ofori-Atta's case

Ofori-Atta is being targeted by Ghanaian authorities because of alleged corruption despite being in the US for medical care

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A US immigration court has approved former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's application to adjust his immigration status, paving the way for him to obtain lawful permanent residency.

Citi News reported that the decision was delivered on June 16 during proceedings in which the court considered Ofori-Atta’s I-485 petition.

Ken Ofori-Atta's application for legal permanent residency in the US has been approved. Credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

This development notably comes a year after Ofor-Atta was meant to have reported to the special prosecutor, specifically by June 2, 2025.

According to his lawyer, Frank Davies, the court examined issues surrounding the criminal investigations and charges currently facing the former minister in Ghana.

The judge reportedly raised concerns about some of the circumstances linked to the actions taken by Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Ofori-Atta remains the subject of multiple criminal charges in Ghana arising from decisions taken during his tenure as Finance Minister.

While the ruling does not affect the criminal proceedings pending in Ghana.

What is Ofori-Atta being investigated for?

Ofori-Atta is being investigated for five cases, according to the Special Prosecutor. These cases concern:

Contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The termination of a contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology.

Procurement procedures and financial transactions related to the National Cathedral.

A Ministry of Health contract with Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for purchasing and maintaining 307 ambulances.

The handling and disbursement of funds from the Tax P-Fund Account of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Timeline of Ofori-Atta's time as a suspect

On January 24, 2025, the Special Prosecutor formally notified Ofori-Atta that he was a suspect in the five cases and directed him to appear in person on February 10, 2025.

On January 31, 2025, the former minister's lawyers informed the special prosecutor that he would be outside Ghana indefinitely for medical reasons but offered to represent him in his absence.

On February 5, 2025, the Special Prosecutor rejected a claim of indefinite absence and demanded a reasonable return date by February 10, 2025. Agyebeng also warned of legal consequences for non-compliance and clarified that his lawyers cannot answer criminal charges on behalf of their clients.

On February 10, 2025, Ofori-Atta's lawyers submitted a doctor’s note stating he was undergoing tests and possibly surgery in the US, with no clear return date. The special prosecutor received the letter with scepticism, describing the letter as purportedly coming from a doctor.

Police Inspector General Christian Tettey Yohuno with Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng. Source: Office of the Special Prosecutor - Ghana

Source: Facebook

On February 12, 2025, the Special Prosecutor declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice, acting on an arrest warrant.

On February 18, 2025, Ofori-Atta appealed to the special prosecutor to remove his name from the wanted list and pledged to return to Ghana in May. The special prosecutor subsequently took his name off the list following the assurance.

Following this, SP Agyebeng gave a deadline of June 2, 2025, for Ofori-Atta to report in person to the Office of the Special Prosecutor headquarters.

On March 16, 2025, Ofori-Atta sued the Office of the Special Prosecutor, seeking compensation for being declared wanted.

On May 28, 2025, the court adjourned Ofori-Atta's attempt to keep the special prosecutor from declaring him wanted. The case was adjourned to June 18.

The Special Prosecutor on June 2, 2025, officially triggered a process for an INTERPOL red notice, subjecting former Ken Ofori-Atta to international arrest and extradition.

The special prosecutor formally charged the former minister on November 18, 2025, in the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana scandal.

On February 14, 2026, INTERPOL permanently deleted the Red Notice issued against former Ofori-Atta.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Ofori-Atta on January 7, 2026 with his lawyers saying the detention resulted from challenges regarding the status of Ofori-Atta’s continued stay in the US.

Push to bring Ofori-Atta to Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that there are currently attempts to extradite Ofori-Atta to face prosecution for alleged corruption.

The Special Prosecutor is leading efforts to extradite him from the US, as he is being investigated for alleged corruption in five different cases.

The special prosecutor formally charged the former minister on November 18 in the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana scandal, and is currently fighting to have an INTERPOL red notice removed.

Source: YEN.com.gh