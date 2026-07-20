Romania updated its visa-free entry policy in 2026, opening its borders to nationals from 60 countries around the world

The list includes travellers from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe who qualify for visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Romania

Nationals from certain countries may still face restrictions or require additional documentation before travelling to Romania

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Romania has expanded access to its territory in 2026, with nationals from a significant number of countries now able to enter without obtaining a visa in advance.

Romania, under Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, lists 60 Countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free travel in 2026. Photo source: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto, Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The European country operates under the framework of Regulation EU 1806/2018, which aligns its travel admission policy with broader European Union standards.

According to data from eVisa Romania, the updated policy covers travellers from various regions, including parts of Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, making Romania an increasingly accessible destination for international visitors.

Who qualifies for visa-free entry to Romania?

Citizens of European Union member states can enter Romania freely, as the country is part of the broader European framework governing movement across the continent.

European countries outside the EU that qualify include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, San Marino, Serbia, and Andorra, among others.

For citizens of Montenegro and Serbia, everyone is eligible for visa-free travel to Romania except holders of passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate.

Nationals from countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and South Korea are also among those who can travel to Romania without a visa for short stays, typically up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Several Latin American nations feature on the list as well, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. A number of Gulf states, among them the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, also benefit from visa-free arrangements with Romania.

For African travellers, visa-free travel to Romania is limited, with only citizens from Seychelles and Mauritius eligible.

Most African countries are not included in Romania's visa-free list, meaning nationals from the affected nations are generally required to apply for a visa before travel.

However, holders of valid Schengen visas or residence permits may be permitted to enter Romania without a separate Romanian visa, under specific conditions.

The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free travel to Romania is below:

Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia Bahamas Barbados Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Darussalam Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Dominica Republic of North Macedonia Georgia Grenada Guatemala Holy See (Vatican City) Honduras Israel Japan Kiribati Malaysia Marshall Islands Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Monaco Montenegro (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate) Nauru New Zealand Nicaragua Palau Panama Paraguay Peru Republic of Moldova Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines El Salvador Samoa San Marino Serbia (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate) Seychelles Singapore Solomon Islands South Korea Timor-Leste Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu United Arab Emirates Ukraine United States of America Uruguay Vanuatu United Kingdom (excluding British nationals as referred to in point 3)

What travellers should know before visiting Romania

While the visa-free arrangement simplifies travel for many nationalities, it does not eliminate all entry requirements.

Travellers are still expected to hold a valid passport, demonstrate proof of sufficient funds for their stay, and provide evidence of onwards travel or accommodation arrangements upon request at the border.

Romania has been a member of the Schengen Area since January 2025, which has further aligned its border policies with those of other Schengen member states.

This development has broadened the scope of travellers who may enter Romania using existing Schengen documentation.

Nationals from countries not on the visa-free list are advised to contact the nearest Romanian embassy or consulate well in advance of their intended travel date to confirm requirements and begin the visa application process.

Under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain publishes a list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Spain confirms 8 visa-free eligible African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Spain's published visa-free travel eligibility list for 2026, which confirmed that only eight African countries qualified.

The announcement raised significant concerns for citizens from the remaining nations, as they now face the added challenge of navigating the often complicated and costly Schengen visa application process.

Source: YEN.com.gh