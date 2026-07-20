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Joy As Romania Shares List of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa-Free Travel in 2026
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Joy As Romania Shares List of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa-Free Travel in 2026

by  Kofi Owusu
4 min read
  • Romania updated its visa-free entry policy in 2026, opening its borders to nationals from 60 countries around the world
  • The list includes travellers from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe who qualify for visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Romania
  • Nationals from certain countries may still face restrictions or require additional documentation before travelling to Romania

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Romania has expanded access to its territory in 2026, with nationals from a significant number of countries now able to enter without obtaining a visa in advance.

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Romania, under Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, lists 60 Countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free travel in 2026. Photo source: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto, Walter Bibikow/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The European country operates under the framework of Regulation EU 1806/2018, which aligns its travel admission policy with broader European Union standards.

According to data from eVisa Romania, the updated policy covers travellers from various regions, including parts of Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, making Romania an increasingly accessible destination for international visitors.

Who qualifies for visa-free entry to Romania?

Citizens of European Union member states can enter Romania freely, as the country is part of the broader European framework governing movement across the continent.

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European countries outside the EU that qualify include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, San Marino, Serbia, and Andorra, among others.

For citizens of Montenegro and Serbia, everyone is eligible for visa-free travel to Romania except holders of passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate.

Nationals from countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and South Korea are also among those who can travel to Romania without a visa for short stays, typically up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Several Latin American nations feature on the list as well, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. A number of Gulf states, among them the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, also benefit from visa-free arrangements with Romania.

For African travellers, visa-free travel to Romania is limited, with only citizens from Seychelles and Mauritius eligible.

Read also

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Most African countries are not included in Romania's visa-free list, meaning nationals from the affected nations are generally required to apply for a visa before travel.

However, holders of valid Schengen visas or residence permits may be permitted to enter Romania without a separate Romanian visa, under specific conditions.

The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free travel to Romania is below:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Antigua and Barbuda
  4. Argentina
  5. Australia
  6. Bahamas
  7. Barbados
  8. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  9. Brazil
  10. Brunei Darussalam
  11. Canada
  12. Chile
  13. Colombia
  14. Costa Rica
  15. Dominica
  16. Republic of North Macedonia
  17. Georgia
  18. Grenada
  19. Guatemala
  20. Holy See (Vatican City)
  21. Honduras
  22. Israel
  23. Japan
  24. Kiribati
  25. Malaysia
  26. Marshall Islands
  27. Mauritius
  28. Mexico
  29. Micronesia
  30. Monaco
  31. Montenegro (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate)
  32. Nauru
  33. New Zealand
  34. Nicaragua
  35. Palau
  36. Panama
  37. Paraguay
  38. Peru
  39. Republic of Moldova
  40. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  41. Saint Lucia
  42. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  43. El Salvador
  44. Samoa
  45. San Marino
  46. Serbia (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate)
  47. Seychelles
  48. Singapore
  49. Solomon Islands
  50. South Korea
  51. Timor-Leste
  52. Tonga
  53. Trinidad and Tobago
  54. Tuvalu
  55. United Arab Emirates
  56. Ukraine
  57. United States of America
  58. Uruguay
  59. Vanuatu
  60. United Kingdom (excluding British nationals as referred to in point 3)

Read also

Poland names only 3 African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa

What travellers should know before visiting Romania

While the visa-free arrangement simplifies travel for many nationalities, it does not eliminate all entry requirements.

Travellers are still expected to hold a valid passport, demonstrate proof of sufficient funds for their stay, and provide evidence of onwards travel or accommodation arrangements upon request at the border.

Romania has been a member of the Schengen Area since January 2025, which has further aligned its border policies with those of other Schengen member states.

This development has broadened the scope of travellers who may enter Romania using existing Schengen documentation.

Nationals from countries not on the visa-free list are advised to contact the nearest Romanian embassy or consulate well in advance of their intended travel date to confirm requirements and begin the visa application process.

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Under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain publishes a list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Spain confirms 8 visa-free eligible African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Spain's published visa-free travel eligibility list for 2026, which confirmed that only eight African countries qualified.

Read also

Austria publishes list of 66 countries allowed visa-free entry in 2026

The announcement raised significant concerns for citizens from the remaining nations, as they now face the added challenge of navigating the often complicated and costly Schengen visa application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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