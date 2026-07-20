Joy As Romania Shares List of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa-Free Travel in 2026
- Romania updated its visa-free entry policy in 2026, opening its borders to nationals from 60 countries around the world
- The list includes travellers from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe who qualify for visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Romania
- Nationals from certain countries may still face restrictions or require additional documentation before travelling to Romania
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Romania has expanded access to its territory in 2026, with nationals from a significant number of countries now able to enter without obtaining a visa in advance.
The European country operates under the framework of Regulation EU 1806/2018, which aligns its travel admission policy with broader European Union standards.
According to data from eVisa Romania, the updated policy covers travellers from various regions, including parts of Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, making Romania an increasingly accessible destination for international visitors.
Who qualifies for visa-free entry to Romania?
Citizens of European Union member states can enter Romania freely, as the country is part of the broader European framework governing movement across the continent.
European countries outside the EU that qualify include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, San Marino, Serbia, and Andorra, among others.
For citizens of Montenegro and Serbia, everyone is eligible for visa-free travel to Romania except holders of passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate.
Nationals from countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and South Korea are also among those who can travel to Romania without a visa for short stays, typically up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
Several Latin American nations feature on the list as well, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. A number of Gulf states, among them the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, also benefit from visa-free arrangements with Romania.
For African travellers, visa-free travel to Romania is limited, with only citizens from Seychelles and Mauritius eligible.
Most African countries are not included in Romania's visa-free list, meaning nationals from the affected nations are generally required to apply for a visa before travel.
However, holders of valid Schengen visas or residence permits may be permitted to enter Romania without a separate Romanian visa, under specific conditions.
The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free travel to Romania is below:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Dominica
- Republic of North Macedonia
- Georgia
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Holy See (Vatican City)
- Honduras
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Malaysia
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Monaco
- Montenegro (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate)
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Palau
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Republic of Moldova
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- El Salvador
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Serbia (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate)
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Timor-Leste
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- United Arab Emirates
- Ukraine
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
- United Kingdom (excluding British nationals as referred to in point 3)
What travellers should know before visiting Romania
While the visa-free arrangement simplifies travel for many nationalities, it does not eliminate all entry requirements.
Travellers are still expected to hold a valid passport, demonstrate proof of sufficient funds for their stay, and provide evidence of onwards travel or accommodation arrangements upon request at the border.
Romania has been a member of the Schengen Area since January 2025, which has further aligned its border policies with those of other Schengen member states.
This development has broadened the scope of travellers who may enter Romania using existing Schengen documentation.
Nationals from countries not on the visa-free list are advised to contact the nearest Romanian embassy or consulate well in advance of their intended travel date to confirm requirements and begin the visa application process.
Spain confirms 8 visa-free eligible African countries
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Spain's published visa-free travel eligibility list for 2026, which confirmed that only eight African countries qualified.
The announcement raised significant concerns for citizens from the remaining nations, as they now face the added challenge of navigating the often complicated and costly Schengen visa application process.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh