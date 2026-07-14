KNUST issued an official advisory on July 13, 2026, urging all staff and students to avoid travel to South Africa until further notice

The university cited ongoing demonstrations targeting foreign nationals in South Africa, which have led to violence and disruption of public life

KNUST directed responsible officers to suspend approval for all official travel and provided an emergency contact for community members already in South Africa

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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has placed a ban on all travel to South Africa by its staff and students, following escalating demonstrations against foreign nationals in the southern African country.

KNUST advises staff and students to avoid travel to South Africa due to protests targeting foreigners, citing safety concerns amid escalating violence. Image credit: KNUST, University of Ghana

Source: UGC

The renowned Kumasi-based university published an official press release on its Instagram page on July 13, 2026, warning its entire community to hold off on any planned trips to South Africa for the time being.

What prompted KNUST's ban on South Africa travels

According to the university, management has been closely tracking the situation unfolding in South Africa, where protests directed at foreign nationals have created significant disruptions to public life, resulted in property damage, and in some cases, turned violent.

These developments, KNUST stated, have raised serious concerns about the safety and welfare of foreigners residing in or visiting the country.

In light of this, the university has strongly advised staff and students to postpone any travel to South Africa, whether the purpose is official business or personal.

Beyond general advice, KNUST also directed all responsible officers within the institution to immediately halt approvals for official travel to South Africa until the situation improves.

The Instagram post below contains KNUST's official travel advisory asking staff and students to avoid South Africa amid escalating anti-immigration tensions.

KNUST launch emergency contact for affiliates

The university also addressed members of its community who are currently in South Africa, urging them to prioritise their personal safety above all else.

They have been asked to stay away from protest hotspots and locations where large gatherings are taking place, keep a close eye on updates from local media, comply with instructions from local authorities, and maintain regular communication with the Ghanaian diplomatic mission in the country.

Additionally, KNUST asked those currently in South Africa to stay in contact with relevant university officials to ensure their well-being can be monitored throughout this period.

For anyone who finds themselves in an emergency situation, the university provided a dedicated contact number, 0322499897, as well as an email address, uro@knust.edu.gh, through which affected individuals can reach out for assistance.

In the caption accompanying the press release, KNUST summed up its position plainly, calling on all members of its community to remain vigilant and urging everyone to stay safe.

The University of Ghana bans all travel to South Africa for staff and students due to rising xenophobic violence, urging precautions for those already there. Image credit: UG, BBC

Source: UGC

University of Ghana bans travel to South Africa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Ghana has placed a ban on all travel to South Africa by its staff and students, effective immediately, following growing concerns about xenophobic attacks in the country.

According to reports by TV3 Ghana on July 7, 2026, the university issued a formal travel advisory directing members of its community to stay out of South Africa until further notice.

The institution cited the rising wave of xenophobic violence in the country as the basis for the decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh