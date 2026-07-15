British counterterror police confirmed that former MP Ann Widdecombe, 78, died in a targeted attack at her rural home in southwest England on Wednesday, July 8, 2026

A 28-year-old suspect arrested in South Yorkshire, more than 320 kilometres from the scene, remains in custody under an extended Terrorism Act detention warrant

Counterterror officers took over the investigation after new evidence emerged, with police saying they found signs of planning at the suspect's home

British counterterror police have confirmed that former politician and television personality Ann Widdecombe was killed in a deliberate, targeted attack, as a 28-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder and terror-related offences.

British counterterror police confirm Ann Widdecombe, 78, died in a targeted attack. A 28-year-old suspect remains in custody as the investigation unfolds. Image credit: The Times

Source: UGC

Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, addressed reporters on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

"It is clear that this was a targeted attack. We are still working to understand the extent of any planning or preparation, and the motivation that sits behind that attack," he said.

The Day Widdecombe Was Found Dead

Widdecombe, 78, a former Member of Parliament long recognised for her outspoken socially conservative positions, is believed to have been attacked around noon on Wednesday, July 8. Concern grew when she failed to appear for a scheduled television interview roughly an hour later.

She was found dead the following day at her isolated home in Haytor, a village on the edge of Dartmoor National Park in southwest England.

Authorities have not announced the cause of death, confirming only that she sustained what Taylor described as "serious injuries" in "a brutal attack on a 78-year-old lady in her own home."

The YouTube video below features the UK police press conference on the targeted attack that led to Ann Widdecombe's death.

UK police make arrest in Widdecombe assassination

Counterterror police assumed control of the investigation on Monday, July 13, after fresh evidence came to light.

Devon and Cornwall Police faced criticism for initially stating that the killing did not appear to be terror-related and showed no signs of political motivation.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez defended the force, arguing that rapidly evolving investigations frequently change character as new information surfaces.

The suspect was first arrested on Saturday, July 11, in South Yorkshire in northern England, more than 320 kilometres from where Widdecombe died. He was initially held on suspicion of murder, but evidence uncovered while he remained in custody prompted officers to rearrest him on suspicion of the commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism.

He is being held on an extended detention warrant under the Terrorism Act, which permits questioning for up to a further week.

Searches conducted at the suspect's home yielded what Taylor described as evidence of planning, though he declined to elaborate on the details. The man has not been named, as no charges have yet been brought.

BoG revokes Zeepay's licence after police raid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has revoked the Dedicated Electronic Money Issuer (DEMI) licence of Zeepay Ghana Limited, citing multiple regulatory breaches and non-compliance with directives.

In a public notice issued on Monday, July 14, 2026, the central bank stated that the decision was taken in accordance with Section 13 of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987). The revocation takes immediate effect.

Source: YEN.com.gh