Blakk Rasta displayed videos and images of properties he claims belong to former government official Dennis Miracles Aboagye

An Accra High Court granted EOCO a preservation order freezing several assets linked to Aboagye as investigations continue

One of the alleged mansions in Adjringanor was reportedly completed in under six months and was nearly sold before the court order

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Media personality Blakk Rasta has stirred public debate after publicly showcasing what he alleges are luxury properties belonging to former government official Dennis Miracles Aboagye, whose assets were recently frozen by an Accra High Court following an application by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Blakk Rasta unveils alleged mansions of Dennis Miracles Aboagye after his asset freeze. Image credit: Blakk Rasta, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Source: Facebook

Broadcasting from his show with videos and images on display, Blakk Rasta alleged that one of the properties, situated at Adjringanor in Accra, was completed in fewer than six months.

He also claimed the property had been close to being sold before investigators secured a court preservation order.

Adjringanor Estate and other alleged properties

According to Blakk Rasta, the Adjringanor house is located within one of Accra's upscale communities, close to where Ghana's late former President Jerry John Rawlings once lived.

Blakk Rasta also showcased another house, which he claimed is located on the Spintex Road. Although he described it as "modest," he insisted it is still an expensive and impressive property.

He went on to reveal what he described as another mansion in Miracles Aboagye's hometown of Larteh.

Showing both the exterior and interior of the residence, Blakk Rasta pointed to its location, elaborate finishing, tiled floors, decorative walls, and overall luxurious appearance as evidence of its high value.

During his commentary, the broadcaster questioned how the former government official could have allegedly acquired such properties within a relatively short period.

He also repeated allegations that have surfaced in public discussions regarding procurement and contract awards, but did not provide evidence to support those claims.

EOCO asset freeze under investigation

The broadcast follows reports that an Accra High Court granted EOCO a preservation order covering multiple bank accounts and landed properties linked to Aboagye.

The order was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into the former official.

The asset freeze is a legal precautionary measure and does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing.

Aboagye has not been convicted of any offence, and all allegations surrounding his assets remain under active investigation.

The matter has continued to attract widespread attention on social media, with many Ghanaians closely monitoring how the investigation develops.

The X video of Blakk Rasta is below.

Miracles Aboagye speaks on his EOCO arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye opened up about the personal toll of his arrest by EOCO at the Accra International Airport on July 12.

Aboagye disputed the GH¢55 million misappropriation figure in EOCO's official statement, claiming the amounts discussed during investigations were far lower.

The NPP communicator alleged that a former colleague with a personal vendetta was behind some of the claims made against him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh