Mozambique Names 6 Countries Not Eligible for Its eVisa System in 2026
- Mozambique's National Immigration Service published an official list of six countries barred from its eVisa portal in 2026
- Nationals of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Nepal and Somalia cannot use the online application system
- Affected travellers must visit the nearest Mozambican embassy or consulate in person to apply for a visa
Mozambique has officially excluded nationals of six countries from its electronic visa application system, requiring those travellers to submit their applications through a physical Mozambican embassy or consulate instead.
The restriction was published on the official portal of the Mozambique National Immigration Service and covers the full year of 2026.
No reason was provided for the exclusion of the listed nationalities from the online channel.
Countries barred from Mozambique's eVisa system
The six nationalities affected by the restriction are Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Nepal and Somalia.
Citizens of these countries are unable to access the eVisa portal, which otherwise offers a more convenient digital route for eligible travellers seeking entry into Mozambique.
The Mozambique immigration authority confirmed through its official portal that the restriction is in effect across 2026, though it gave no indication of whether the policy would be reviewed or revised beyond that period.
What affected travellers must do
Nationals from the six listed countries who intend to visit Mozambique are directed to contact the nearest Mozambican embassy or consulate in their country or region to initiate the visa application process through the traditional in-person method.
The authority made clear that the exclusion from the eVisa system does not constitute an outright ban on travel to Mozambique for citizens of the affected nations.
A visa remains obtainable through diplomatic missions, though the process is considerably less convenient than the online alternative available to other nationalities.
Gabon announces visa-free access for Africans
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabon had announced that only three African nations allow their ordinary passport holders to enter the Central African country without a visa.
This information was published on the official Gabon e-Visa portal managed by the Directorate General of Documentation and Immigration (DGDI).
Citizens of Mauritius, Morocco, and South Africa are currently the only Africans permitted to enter Gabon visa-free with ordinary passports.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh