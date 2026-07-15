The UK government released a list of 21 countries whose nationals can enter Britain without obtaining a visitor visa in 2026

Citizens from these eligible countries can stay in the UK for up to six months under the visa-free arrangement

The list includes several European and non-European nations that enjoy special travel agreements with the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has released an updated list of 21 countries whose citizens are permitted to visit Britain without needing to apply for a visitor visa in 2026.

The UK, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, publishes a list of 21 countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo source: Anadolu, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nationals from these countries can enter the UK and stay for a period of up to six months, making travel significantly easier compared to the visa application process required of most other nationalities.

Requirements for the UK visa-free travel

Under the UK's current entry framework, individuals whose nationality does not appear on the government's list of "visa nationals" can generally visit for up to six months for tourism, family visits, business meetings, or short courses, without applying for a full visitor visa.

According to the UK government, depending on their nationality, applicants may not need a visa to visit the UK.

Travellers who do not need a visa for their trip are required to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA), which allows them to visit the UK for up to 6 months or be able to visit the UK for up to 6 months without needing a visa or an ETA.

Countries on the UK's visa-free list

Data from the UK government's website indicate that the 21 countries whose citizens enjoy this privilege include several European nations as well as a number of non-European states that have established special travel arrangements with the UK.

Some of the eligible countries include the United States of America (USA), Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, all of whom can enter without a visitor visa but are required to obtain an ETA before departure.

In Asia, passport holders from Japan, Singapore, and South Korea are eligible for visa-free short stays in the UK and fall under ETA requirements.

Citizens of Malaysia and Brunei also qualify for visa-free visits to the UK.

Numerous Middle Eastern countries also feature on the list of nations eligible for visa-free travels to the UK.

Citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia can all travel to the UK without a traditional visitor visa for temporary visits.

However, they are also subject to the applicable ETA conditions.

In South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are among the countries whose passport holders can enter the UK for short stays without a prior visa, though Brazilian citizens may still need an ETA before boarding.

Israel is also included among the non-visa nationals permitted to visit for up to six months.

In Europe, citizens of countries including those from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, and Poland are eligible to visit the UK without a traditional visitor visa for short stays.

Irish citizens are placed in a different category under the Common Travel Area arrangements.

Unlike all other nationalities, they are exempted from both the visitor visa requirement and the ETA requirement, making them the only country that does not require pre-travel authorisation when visiting the UK.

What UK visa-free access means for travellers

While the arrangement removes the burden of a formal visa application, it does not grant automatic entry on most occasions.

Border officials retain the authority to question travellers and deny entry if they are not satisfied that the visit is genuinely for tourism, family visits, or other permitted purposes.

Travellers are also expected to demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay and that they intend to leave the country before the six-month window closes.

It is worth noting that visa-free access differs from the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which applies to a separate group of nationalities who must obtain pre-travel approval online before arriving in Britain.

Visitors who qualify for complete visa-free entry are exempt from this requirement as well.

For nationals of countries not on either list, a standard UK visitor visa remains mandatory before travel.

Belgium lists 59 Countries whose citizens can enter visa-free. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Belgium lists eligible visa-free travel countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed that Belgium released a visa-free entry list featuring 59 countries whose citizens can now travel to the country without a visa.

The significant development opened new avenues for international travel, particularly for nationals from nations in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and parts of Asia and the Pacific.

Source: YEN.com.gh