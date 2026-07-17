An Abuja High Court granted a final forfeiture order on Thursday, July 16, 2026, stripping businesswoman Aisha Achimugu of assets worth billions

The EFCC recovered jewellery worth N4.6 billion, 11 exotic cars worth N4.29 billion, $50,000 and N30 million cash from Achimugu's residence

Investigators found that billions of naira flowing through over 136 bank accounts linked to Achimugu did not come from legitimate business activities

Renowned Nigerian businesswoman Aisha Achimugu has lost a collection of high-value assets to the Federal Government after a High Court in Abuja issued a final forfeiture order on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Nigerian businesswoman Aisha Achimugu is set to lose her jewellery, cash and 11 cars after a court ordered her to forfeit them. Photo source: @aisha_achimugu, @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Justice Jude Onwugbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, Abuja, ruled in favour of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the anti-graft agency applied for the permanent seizure of properties recovered from Aisha Achimugu's residence.

The assets include jewellery valued at N4,645,170,294.90 (GH₵38,873,720.78), eleven exotic cars worth N4,293,000,000 (GH₵35,927,578.66), $50,000 (GH₵577,410.50) in foreign currency, and N30 million (GH₵251,066.24) in cash.

Aisha Achimugu's case with EFCC

The commission said its investigation was triggered by financial intelligence pointing to significant and unexplained money movements across more than 136 bank accounts allegedly connected to Achimugu.

The EFCC found that billions of naira and millions of dollars had passed through companies linked to her, yet none of those funds appeared in the financial statements filed with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The financial crime agency explained that investigators subsequently executed search warrants at Ms Achimugu’s residence, where they recovered the jewellery, luxury vehicles and cash that later became the subject of the forfeiture case.

When the EFCC detained and interrogated the CEO of Felak Concept Group for her alleged involvement in money laundering, investigators handed her an Assets Declaration Form, which she completed but did not list any of the recovered items as her property.

The EFCC took this as further evidence that the assets could not be traced to lawful sources and subsequently applied for an interim forfeiture order before returning to court to seek the final order granted on Thursday.

Court seals Aisha Achimugu's properties' forfeiture

In its statement, the EFCC described the forfeited assets as "proceeds of unlawful activities".

The commission said the funds flowing into accounts tied to Achimugu were inconsistent with her declared legitimate business operations and that the physical assets found at her home reflected the same pattern of unexplained wealth.

With Thursday's judgement, ownership of the jewellery, vehicles, and cash formally transfers to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Instagram photo of businesswoman Aisha Achimungu's assets set to be forfeited is below:

Who is Nigerian businesswoman Aisha Achimugu?

Aisha Suleiman Achimugu is a renowned Nigerian businesswoman, industrialist and philanthropist born on the 22nd January 1974.

She attended Federal Government Girls Science School, Kuje, Abuja, and transited to the University of Jos, Nigeria, where she acquired a B.Sc. in Accountancy in 1998.

The businesswoman attained a Master's Degree in Business Management from the University of Belize and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the Commonwealth University, Belize.

Achimugu is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Felak Concept Group and Chairwoman of Bluewave Exploration and Production.

She is also the founder of the Sam Empowerment Foundation (SEF), a structured NGO based in Abuja, Nigeria, dedicated to providing humanitarian services to vulnerable groups.

Reactions to Aisha Achimugu's forfeiture case

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Meckmood commented:

"Abeg, make them auction am to us naa."

Modestacindy007 said:

"What will happen to those items? Another person will likely reloot😂."

Kweenzluxekloset wrote:

"Too much showing off on social media will be the downfall of so many people."

Businessman Siyabonga set to lose house, cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed that Siyabonga Nkosi, the husband of South African influencer Leleti Nkosi, was facing a significant legal battle concerning $4.6 million in alleged fraud linked to Eskom contracts.

Amidst a backdrop of luxury and social media fame, the couple's lavish lifestyle came under scrutiny as authorities seized 17 properties and seven luxury vehicles connected to Nkosi’s alleged corruption.

Source: YEN.com.gh