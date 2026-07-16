Camilla Alhassan was jailed for one year after pleading guilty to offensive conduct and publishing false news

Her viral TikTok videos alleged, without evidence, that President John Mahama buried 32 cows to win the 2024 election

Prosecutors said she also made several other unsubstantiated claims about the President before her arrest

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Ghanaian TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to one year in prison after a series of controversial videos she shared on TikTok landed her before the Accra Circuit Court.

The controversial TikTok video about Mahama that sent Camilla Smithimaging, Camila Alhassan.

Source: UGC

The content creator pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news after her videos about President John Dramani Mahama went viral on social media.

The court handed down its sentence on Thursday, July 16, with the case quickly becoming one of the biggest talking points in Ghana.

What Camilla Alhassan said

The videos at the centre of the case contained allegations that President Mahama had buried 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in Ghana's 2024 general election.

Camilla made the claims without providing any evidence. She also alleged that the government's distribution of sanitary pads to flood victims was intended to cover up the alleged ritual sacrifices.

Watch the TikTok video that landed Camilla Alhassan in jail below:

According to prosecutors, she went further by making other unsubstantiated allegations concerning the President's personal life and also attempted to link him to the deaths of former President John Evans Atta Mills and former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Arrest and court ruling

Camilla was arrested by the Ghana Police Service on July 10, 2026, and appeared before the Accra Circuit Court the same day, where she pleaded guilty to the charges brought against her.

The court initially ordered that she undergo a pregnancy test before sentencing.

When she returned to court on July 16, her lawyer explained that the judge dismissed one count relating to electronic abuse after ruling that the court lacked jurisdiction over that offence.

However, the court convicted her of offensive conduct and imposed a one-year custodial sentence.

Speaking after the ruling, her lawyer said the judge believed the growing trend of publishing false information and offensive content on social media had become a nuisance and that the sentence was intended to serve as a deterrent to others.

The case has since reignited debate about freedom of expression, misinformation and the responsibilities of social media creators in Ghana, with many warning that online content can carry serious legal consequences when false allegations are presented as fact.

Webkid Africa is granted GH¢100,000 bail by the Accra High Court after over six weeks in custody. Image credit: Stoneboy, Thee State News (Instagram & Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale's fan, Webkid granted bail

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale fan and X influencer Webkid Africa was freed on June 22, 2026, after the Accra High Court set his bail at GH¢100,000 with two sureties.

Webkid faces six counts, including publishing false news and offensive conduct online, with Stonebwoy confirmed as the complainant.

Shatta Wale attended the hearing and was surrounded by fans as he left the courthouse on a motorbike.

Source: YEN.com.gh