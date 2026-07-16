Retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba praised Klottey Korle MP Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as a leader of principle

Justice Atuguba said he was surprised Agyeman-Rawlings had not yet received a ministerial appointment under President John Mahama

The former judge referenced social media speculation about a deputy ministerial role for the Klottey Korle MP

Retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba has publicly questioned why Klottey Korle Member of Parliament Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has not been appointed to President John Mahama's cabinet, describing her as precisely the kind of leader Ghana needs.

Justice Atuguba made the remarks while delivering an address at the D.F. Annan Memorial Lecture held in Parliament, where he praised Agyeman-Rawlings' commitment to public service and her character as a lawmaker.

Klottey Korle MP Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has been praised as a leader of integrity. Credit: Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, MP

Source: Facebook

The former judge said he had observed the Klottey Korle MP's conduct closely, despite never having met or spoken with her personally. He described her as someone who transcended conventional party politics in her approach to public life.

"Somebody like Zanetor Rawlings, she's not a politician; she's a woman of the people. I've been following her activities. I don't know, I've never spoken to her, never met her, but I'm convinced that that's the kind of politician people should aspire to be," he said.

Justice Atuguba went on to express genuine puzzlement at the fact that she had not yet been given a ministerial role, acknowledging with a degree of humour that raising the matter publicly might complicate matters for her.

"Until now, and that's why I don't get involved in politics, I don't know why she's not yet a minister. I hope by saying that, I've not destroyed her chances," he stated.

The retired justice also addressed speculation circulating on social media suggesting Agyeman-Rawlings had been considered for a deputy ministerial position, likely at the Ministry of Health, given her medical background.

Rather than accepting that as a ceiling, he argued her qualities warranted consideration for a more senior role.

He wrapped up his comments on the MP by returning to the theme of character, questioning why her demonstrated values had not translated into a formal appointment within the current administration.

"Such a woman of principle, of dedication, of integrity, why not?" he added.

Agyeman-Rawlings, daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has served as the Klottey Korle MP since 2017 and is a medical doctor by profession.

She has consistently been among the more visible figures on the opposition and subsequently the governing side of Ghana's political landscape.

Agyeman-Rawlings was elected the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament earlier in the year.

Source: YEN.com.gh