Nigeria's Supreme Court has overturned a Court of Appeal ruling that had ordered a retrial in the Emefiele property case

The apex court ruling effectively restores a Federal High Court forfeiture order covering several high-value properties in Lagos and Delta State

The forfeited assets include duplexes, apartments, and an industrial complex spanning some of Nigeria's most expensive real estate addresses

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Nigeria's Supreme Court has ordered the permanent forfeiture of multiple high-value properties belonging to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, in a ruling that has stirred significant public reaction.

Nigeria's Supreme Court overturns a ruling, reinstating a forfeiture order on high-value properties owned by ex-CBN Governor Emefiele, prompting public reaction. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, unanimously upheld the appeal on the case, setting aside a Court of Appeal decision that had previously nullified a Federal High Court forfeiture order.

By doing so, the Supreme Court reinstated the original ruling and effectively closed the door on Emefiele's legal bid to reclaim the assets, according to an Instagram report shared by lindaikejiblogofficial on July 17, 2026.

The assets in question span some of Lagos's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

They include two fully detached duplexes at 17B Hakeem Odumosu Street in Lekki Phase 1, an undeveloped parcel of land measuring 1,919.592 square metres on Oyinkan Abayomi Drive in Ikoyi, a bungalow at 65A Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, and a four-bedroom duplex at 12A Probyn Road in Ikoyi.

Also forfeited are eight apartment units on Adekunle Lawal Road in Ikoyi, a duplex sitting on a 2,217.87 square metre plot at 2A Bank Road in Ikoyi, and an industrial complex under construction across 22 plots of land in Agbor, Delta State.

The Instagram post below provides more details about the Supreme Court's final forfeiture order on high-value properties belonging to former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Social media reacts to the ruling

The news drew swift commentary from Nigerians online, with many expressing disbelief at the scale of the holdings linked to a single individual.

milaonthegram2022 wrote:

"This is the second one today oo. What's going on? 😮😮."

_officialhector commented: "One man don buy the whole ikoyi finish."

beatdembad asked:

"E never finish, what of the 749 duplexes under construction?"

dolla_beey added:

"This explains the level of corruption in Nigeria."

bossparad observed:

"Only few genuine people own properties for dat una ikoyi/VGC."

governor_rm wrote:

"Turn by turn e go reach Wike."

Source: YEN.com.gh