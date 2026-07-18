Former Ms SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina appeared in court to fight deportation efforts

She is battling South Africa's Home Affairs department amid ongoing illegal status claims

Adetshina has free legal counsel and plans to file papers in the High Court

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Former Ms SA finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria titleholder Chidimma Adetshina appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court this week.

Former Ms SA finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria titleholder Chidimma Adetshina fights deportation from South Africa in court. Image credit: Adetshina/Velani (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

She is fighting efforts by South Africa's Department of Home Affairs to have her deported.

Adetshina's citizenship has been under scrutiny since her run at the Miss South Africa pageant in 2024.

The Department of Home Affairs opened an investigation into her background after organisers and members of the public raised questions about her eligibility.

It was later alleged that her mother may have committed fraud and identity theft in obtaining South African documents for her family.

Adetshina has maintained that she was a minor at the time of the alleged offences and could not have been involved in them.

Adetshina fights deportation in Cape Town court

Chidimma Adetshina appeared before the Cape Town Regional Court as she continues her legal battle against the Department of Home Affairs.

According to a report by court and crime reporter Velani Ludidi, Adetshina is contesting the department's efforts to deport her from South Africa.

She is currently receiving free legal representation from an immigration law firm, and her legal team is expected to file papers in the High Court to challenge the case further.

The case adds a legal dimension to a citizenship dispute that has followed Adetshina since 2024, when she rose to prominence as a beauty queen.

The X video by Velani Ludidi, which shows Chidimma Adetshina appearing at court for her legal battle against South Africa's deportation, is below.

South Africans react to Adetshina's court case

Reaction to the case was split, with some questioning South Africa's own citizens and others accusing Adetshina of setting a risky precedent.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Jobe commented:

"If they give her what she wants it will create a precedent for all illegalities. There's zero proof that she was born in South Africa, a fake backstory of her mother being Zulu, and then entering a country that banned you illegally."

Mpondo wrote:

"What is it that some of us South Africans don't see about this country that foreigners see? Many foreigners would do about anything to be here, or to have a South African passport."

Mac said:

"They are testing the system. If she wins, the number of people who will file such matters will be insane."

Street Commander indicated:

"A person can be crowned Miss Nigeria and still fight to be in SA, kanjani Mkhuluwa?"

South Africa's immigration crackdown continues

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, South Africa has processed more than 53,000 undocumented foreign nationals for deportation or repatriation as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal migration.

The figures were shared by authorities in July 2026 and reflect a broader campaign that has intensified in recent months amid rising anti-immigration sentiment in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh