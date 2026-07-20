Prophet Uche’s Accurate World Cup Final Prophecy Appears Fulfilled

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche of Reign House Chapel made a bold prediction in December 2025 about the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion

The Ghanaian prophet watched the World Cup final live at his residence with close associates as Spain faced Argentina

Social media users reacted strongly after the World Cup final's result appeared to validate the prophet's months-old prediction

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Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and leader of Reign House Chapel, has become the talk of social media after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final appeared to fulfil a prophecy he made in December 2025.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche receives massive praise as his 2025 prediction about the World Cup champion appears to come true. Image credit: CNBC TV18, VimbuzzGH/Instagram

Source: UGC

The final, played on 19 July 2026 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium in the United States, ended exactly as Boahen Uche had predicted months before the tournament kicked off, with Spain lifting the trophy at Argentina's expense.

Prophet Uche's 2025 World Cup champion prophecy

Boahen Uche reportedly delivered his World Cup prophecy on 31 December 2025, naming Spain as the outright winners of the 2026 edition.

Speaking ahead of the final at early hours of July 19, 2026, the prophet had stood firmly behind his prediction while also flagging concerns that could complicate Spain's path to glory.

One of those concerns centred on Barcelona Forward Lamine Yamal, who raised the Palestinian flag during the club's La Liga title celebrations in May 2026.

Boahen Uche suggested that the gesture carried spiritual consequences that could weigh on Spain's performance when it mattered most. Yamal had been among the most influential players throughout Spain's World Cup campaign.

The prophet also raised questions about Argentina's tournament run, alleging that the Lionel Messi-captained side had benefited from favourable refereeing in certain matches, which he linked to what he described as political interference at the highest levels of world football. He did not specify which matches he had in mind.

The X post below captures Prophet Eric Boahen Uche holding onto his 2025 World Cup winner prediction hours before the match.

Jubilation at Prophet Eric Uche's residence

When the final whistle confirmed Spain's narrow win, the atmosphere at Boahen Uche's residence, where he had gathered with close associates to watch the match, reportedly turned electric.

Those present celebrated with jumping and bowing as they praised the prophet for what they saw as a remarkable fulfilment of his months-old declaration.

The scenes drew significant attention online, with many users weighing in on whether the result truly validated prophetic insight or was simply a fortunate coincidence.

The Instagram post below highlights the joyful scenes at Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's residence as his prophecy appeared to be fulfilled following Spain's World Cup win.

Reacts to Prophet Uche's seemingly fulfilled prophecy

Reactions poured in from across social media as news of the result and the prophet's earlier prediction circulated widely.

withalvin__ said:

"¢5k is crying 😂😂😂."

esi_eunice said:

"I also said Spain, so it means I'm a prophetess anaa😂😂😢."

seyram09 said:

"Afa 😂."

mike_young_4real said:

"He go cash out soon lol boi."

takair0 said:

"Afa 😂."

FIFA won’t allow Spain to keep the original World Cup trophy after beating Argentina in the final in New York New Jersey on July 19, 2026. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Why Spain can't keep the World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain are the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, sealed by a Ferran Torres goal.

Argentina's challenge was further undermined by a red card for Enzo Fernandez, leaving the defending champions a man short and unable to claw their way back into the contest.

Yet despite the celebrations and the image of La Roja lifting the gleaming gold trophy on the pitch, Spain will not be taking it home.

Source: YEN.com.gh