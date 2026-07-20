Guinness World Records confirmed that Argentina have matched Brazil's all-time record for the most red cards received in World Cup history

Enzo Fernández's dismissal in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain brought Argentina's total to 11 tournament red cards

The record was equalled on the same night Spain were crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after a 1-0 extra-time victory

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Argentina have equalled Brazil's record of 11 red cards in FIFA World Cup history, a milestone confirmed by Guinness World Records.

The record was matched after Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card late in normal time of the 2026 World Cup final, reducing Argentina to 10 men as they faced Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal in action during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Argentina equalled Brazil's all-time record of 11 red cards/ Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Guinness World Records posted the confirmation to its verified account on X on 19 July 2026, writing:

"Argentina have equalled Brazil's record of 11 red cards in World Cups."

Argentina's history of World Cup dismissals

Argentina's tally of 11 has accumulated across decades of World Cup competition.

Notable dismissals in their history include Claudio Caniggia in 1990, Ariel Ortega in 1998, a second Caniggia sending-off in 2002, Leandro Cufré in 2006, and Javier Mascherano in 2014. Fernández's dismissal in the 2026 final represents the latest addition to that record.

Brazil reached 11 red cards across their own long history of World Cup participation, and Argentina now stand level with the Selecão at the top of FIFA's all-time disciplinary rankings for tournament dismissals.

Spain claim 2026 World Cup title

Fernández's red card came in a match Argentina ultimately lost. Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final 1-0 after extra time, securing their second men's World Cup title and their first since South Africa in 2010.

The game was a tightly contested affair, with Spain dominating possession throughout. Argentina failed to register a shot during the 90 minutes of regulation, an unprecedented statistic in a World Cup final.

The only goal arrived in the 106th minute, when substitute Ferran Torres converted a pass from Nico Williams to settle the contest.

Spain held on despite sustained pressure, claiming the trophy as Argentina's 10-man side were unable to find an equaliser.

Below is the X post by Guinness World Records on Argentina equalling Brazil's World Cup red card record.

Six countries secure 2020 WC qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the six host nations, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, have automatically qualified for the tournament.

Additionally, FIFA confirmed the 23 proposed stadiums across the host nations.

Spain will provide five venues: Camp Nou, Santiago Bernabéu, Metropolitano, San Mamés and La Cartuja.

Source: YEN.com.gh