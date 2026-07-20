A Spain fan publicly slammed Ghanaian witch doctor Kweku Bonsam following Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph on July 19, 2026

Kweku Bonsam had gone viral after Harry Kane's shaking miss against Ghana appeared to validate his pre-match spiritual claims

Despite Bonsam also predicting Spain's victory, the fan credited the team's hard work rather than any supernatural influence

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A Spain supporter has aimed Ghanaian witch doctor Kweku Bonsam in the aftermath of Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup final victory, dismissing his spiritual powers as meaningless despite the self-proclaimed mystic's earlier brush with viral fame.

Spain fan slams Ghanaian witch doctor Kweku Bonsam after the 2026 World Cup victory, dismissing his spiritual claims. Image credit: Graphic, ghana_naija_tv/Instagram

Source: UGC

Bonsam had captured global attention in the build-up to Ghana's group stage clash with England at the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking publicly before the match, he claimed he would deploy his spiritual abilities to neutralise Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, stopping short of wishing the England captain any physical harm but vowing to render him ineffective on the pitch.

What followed appeared to many observers as an extraordinary validation of those claims.

In the 87th minute, with the goal wide open, Kane blazed the ball over the bar from close range, a moment that left commentators and fans shaken.

Ghana and England ultimately shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw, and Kane's subdued performance throughout the game sent social media into a frenzy, with countless users rushing to credit Bonsam for the outcome.

The viral miss cemented Bonsam's reputation in many circles as a figure to be reckoned with, and speculation about his influence spread well beyond Ghana's fanbase.

The Instagram post below has a video of a Spain football fan dissing the Ghanaian witch doctor Kweku Bonsam.

Spain fan slams Ghanaian Witch Doctor

However, not everyone was convinced. Following Spain's championship triumph, one Argentina fan turned his attention to Bonsam in a celebratory mood, delivering a blunt verdict on the witch doctor's claimed powers.

"The Ghanaian witch doctor don't know [Expletive]," he said.

The fan's remarks carried an extra layer of significance given that Bonsam had, in fact, predicted both a Spain victory and the sight of Lionel Messi in tears.

Rather than crediting those forecasts to any supernatural foresight, the supporter attributed Spain's success entirely to the team's dedication and hard work, brushing aside the idea that spiritual intervention had played any part in the outcome.

Kwaku Bonsam, the renowned Ghanaian spiritualist, plans to honour England striker Harry Kane by naming his son after him. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook & Harry Kane/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian Witch Doctor honours Harry Kane

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwaku Bonsam drew widespread attention after his comments about England striker Harry Kane.

In a new video sighted on X, Kwaku Bonsam, speaking in an interview with LBC, announced that he would name his baby boy after Harry Kane.

He explained that the move was to show his admiration for England’s all-time top scorer and also to dismiss claims that he had any hatred for the striker.

Source: YEN.com.gh