Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has made bold political prophecies during a live interview on Okay FM on Thursday, July 16, 2026

The founder of Prophetic Life Embassy turned his attention from football to Ghanaian politics, targeting John Dumelo and the NDC

His remarks about the NDC's fate in Tema sparked fierce debate online, with some Ghanaians pushing back based on his predictions

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has shifted his prophetic lens from football to Ghanaian politics, delivering a striking set of predictions about Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture and Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament John Dumelo, as well as the NDC's hold on Tema.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei drops a powerful prophecy about John Dumelo and the NDC's future in Tema. Image credit: Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dumelo

Source: Facebook

The founder of Prophetic Life Embassy shared the message during an interview on Okay FM on Thursday, July 16, 2026, and later posted the clip to his TikTok page, where it quickly attracted debate.

Prophet Telvin's prophecy on John Dumelo

On the question of John Dumelo's parliamentary future, Prophet Telvin was emphatic.

He insisted that no political opponent can dislodge the actor-turned-politician from his seat — the only way he leaves is by choice.

"John Dumelo is already gone. That seat, unless he gives it up, nobody will take that from him," he said.

The prophet went on to make another prediction regarding the NDC's fortunes in Tema, claiming the party would face significant political setbacks in the area.

Watch Prophet Telvin deliver the prophecy about John Dumelo and Tema below.

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's political prophecy

The video drew a wave of responses, with many questioning the spiritual basis of the claims while others used the moment to air their own political frustrations.

@Nanakhophi wrote:

"But this is not prophecy; it is obvious everyone knows how John is trying at his constituency."

@Mariam said:

"But if I may ask, what is the basis for voting? Is it by prophecy, work done or what? Go to other foreign countries; you will never see this."

@SCORPION commented:

"What is the meaning of giving up? He should explain further."

@KOBBY 🇬🇭 added:

"He has switched from catalise from football to politics."

@BroPapy wrote:

"Well, I believe NDC will not win 2028. That's all I know."

@dandyrockson0 posted:

"I'm an NDC, but I will vote against them because of Ebi Bright."

Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Kwame A-Plus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei dropped a prophecy regarding Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus.

The warning comes amid significant backlash A-Plus faced over comments made to a constituent, raising critical questions about the relationship between elected officials and those they serve.

Source: YEN.com.gh