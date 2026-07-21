Prophet Kwabena Okumdom shared a prophecy about Chairman Wontumi's reported 20-year prison sentence during a sermon addressed to his congregation

The man of God claimed a divine revelation showed a significant intervention from a higher authority would change the course of events for the NPP chairman

The prophecy has sparked fierce debate online, with some welcoming it as a message of hope and others urging caution over its interpretation

Prophet Kwabena Okumdom has gone public with a bold prophecy concerning Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, declaring that the politician will walk free well before his reported 20-year sentence is anywhere near complete.

A fresh prophecy has been released about Chairman Wobtumi's future in the Nsawam Prison after he was sentenced to 20-year in prison. Image credit: Wontumi FM

Source: Facebook

In a video circulating on social media, the Ghanaian prophet said he had received a divine revelation about Wontumi's fate, one that points to a far shorter stint behind bars than the courts may have intended.

Prophet Okumdom's prediction on Chairman Wontumi

"I saw that Chairman Wontumi has been released from prison. He will not spend even six months in prison," Prophet Kwabena Okumdom declared during his address.

He went further, describing a vision in which outside forces stepped in to shift the outcome of the situation entirely.

"I saw that a call was made to someone from above," he said, though he stopped short of identifying who made the call or what it signified.

The prophet also hinted that the development would catch many off guard, particularly those within Chairman Wontumi's home base.

"He will surprise the people in Ashanti Region, and God's glory will be restored in his life," he added.

The TikTok video of Prophet Kwabena Okumdom delivering the prophecy is below:

Ghanaians react to the Wontumi prophecy

The prophecy has divided opinion sharply, with reactions ranging from firm belief to outright scepticism.

@Niel Salvy wrote:

"Ghana can never be developed. The poor man will serve all his years but the rich die3 different story hmmmmm."

@Obrempong Kwame said:

"What you are saying is true.. he will have a change of heart."

@John commented:

"If this guy comes out from prison without completing his years, NDC will lose the election"

@donlamp added:

"We will come back to this video in the next 6 months."

Prophet Roja drops prophecy for Okatakyie Afrifa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja dropped a prophecy about broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa amidst his ongoing legal challenges.

The alarming prediction points to even greater dangers ahead for Afrifa, with the prophet urging fervent prayers to avert what he describes as an impending threat to the broadcaster's safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh