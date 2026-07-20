Veteran Ghanaian actress Mama Kali made a rare public appearance and opened up about her personal circumstances in a recent interview

Mama Kali disclosed she still lives in her father's house after over two decades in the entertainment industry and does not own a car

Her honest revelations have sparked debate among Ghanaians about the financial welfare of veteran actors in the local film industry

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Veteran Ghanaian actress Mama Kali has broken her silence on her current living situation, revealing that more than 20 years in the film industry have not translated into homeownership or personal wealth.

Veteran Kumawood actress Mama Kali makes a rare appearance as she opens up about her struggles after years in acting. Image credit: @officiallilwin, Delay Show

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with Agnesboat Multimedia, which YEN.com.gh sighted on Monday, July 20, 2026, the actress opened up candidly about the realities of her life beyond the screen.

Despite a long career entertaining Ghanaian audiences, she confirmed she has never been able to purchase a home and continues to live in her father's house.

Mama Kali on life after decades of acting

The veteran Ghanaian actress also disclosed that she does not own a car, quipping that she cannot even afford a Pragia, the three-wheeled commercial vehicle commonly seen on Ghanaian streets.

The admission, delivered with a touch of humour, carried a weight that was not lost on those who watched the interview.

Her appearance is rare, and the frankness with which she addressed her circumstances struck a chord online.

Many Ghanaians began reflecting on the broader financial struggles that some actors face after their peak years in the industry, including limited earning opportunities, no retirement structures, and the absence of formal welfare support within Ghana's creative sector.

The YouTube video of Mama Kali speaking about her current condition is below.

Ghanaians react to Mama Kali's remarks

The interview quickly sparked debate on social media, with opinions split between sympathy and scrutiny.

@Francis Higher wrote:

"Some people are in a rental apartment paying rent, but you are in your father's house frrrreeee Thank God"

@Florence Agyei said:

"Lucky you, your father has a house. Plan now, it's never too late"

@Annor Tawiah Richard commented:

"So, what did you use that money you made during your acting career for?"

@Soldiers Boy added:

"Life is something else. We learn from our mistakes, not to judge"

Veteran actress Pinamang resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Veteran Kumawood actress Pinamang resurfaced after many years of going off the limelight.

Her appearance has caught the attention of many on social media, given how beautiful she still looks.

Fans, who came across the video of Pinamang, have shared heartfelt comments as they admired her

Source: YEN.com.gh