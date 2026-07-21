4 Nigerian Police Officers Face Dismissal for Extorting N53,000 from Top Government Official
- Four police officers allegedly set up an illegal checkpoint and extorted money from a senior government official
- The officers reportedly escorted their victim to a POS terminal before sharing the N53,000 among themselves
- The FCT Police Command launched an investigation that led to the officers' arrest and orderly room trial
Four Nigerian police officers are facing orderly room trial and possible dismissal after they allegedly extorted ₦53,000 from the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu (SAN).
Reports shared by pulsenigeria247 on Instagram on July 21, 2026, indicated that the officers set up an unauthorised checkpoint in Abuja before stopping and extorting the anti-corruption body's chief.
How the alleged extortion unfolded
According to the FCT Police Command, the officers did not stop at simply demanding money.
They went further by escorting Aliyu to a nearby POS terminal so he could withdraw the cash, after which the funds were divided among the group.
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The brazen nature of the incident triggered a formal investigation, leading to the arrest of all four officers.
The Commissioner of Police used the opportunity to remind officers that those on patrol are strictly prohibited from searching citizens' phones without lawful justification.
A clear warning was issued that any officer found abusing their authority would face disciplinary consequences.
The irony of police officers extorting the head of Nigeria's foremost anti-corruption agency was not lost on social media users, who responded with a mixture of humour and frustration.
YEN.com.gh compiled reactions to the incident below:
hillsishim said:
"😂 this is so ironic."
tegaofabuja said:
"Them just transfer them come Abuja 😂😂😂😂😂 you don't know nothing here."
am_oluchi said:
"Checkpoint in Abuja 😂😂😂😂laughable."
riyanxeally said:
"The hunter became the hunted 😂E choke o."
personofhistory said:
"If they extort ordinary Nigerians, nothing happens to them, but cos it's ICPC, they should be fired."
The Instagram post below has more details about the arrest of the four police officers in Abuja.
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KZN issues arrest of Thomas Getsemane
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Getsemane, a well-known South African businessman, is facing imminent arrest after KwaZulu-Natal police issued a warrant for his apprehension on Monday, July 20, 2026.
Reports from some South African media outlets indicated that officers from the South African Police Service (SAPS) visited Getsemane's home in the Nanda area north of Durban to carry out the arrest.
As of this report, no official statement has been released to determine the specific charges against Getsemane, who is the chairman of the northern region of the eThekwini Taxi Association and influential in the local taxi business.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh