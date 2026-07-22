Samuel Atta Akyea, lead defence counsel for Chairman Wontumi, was absent from his client's court judgment on July 20, 2026

The Abuakwa South MP and lawyer has since explained the reason behind his absence, which has sparked strong reactions online

Chairman Wontumi appeared before court on Ghana's Independence anniversary and received a 20-year prison sentence

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Abuakwa South Member of Parliament and lead defence counsel for embattled mining magnate Chairman Wontumi, was notably absent on the day his client received one of the most significant verdicts of the year.

Atta Kyea, lead counsel for the embattled Chairman Wontumi spark fury amongst NPP sympathisers as the alleged reason he missed the judgment surfaces. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The reason for his absence has now surfaced online, generating heated debate among Ghanaians, particularly within New Patriotic Party (NPP) circles.

According to an Instagram post shared by the1957news on July 22, 2026, Atta Akyea stated that he had chosen to travel to the United Kingdom to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony rather than be present in court.

"I couldn't have missed my daughter's graduation in the UK to attend Chairman Wontumi's judgment," the post read.

The judgment in question was delivered on July 20, 2026. Chairman Wontumi appeared before the court that day and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The timing and weight of the verdict drew significant public attention, and Atta Akyea's absence from such a consequential proceeding only amplified the scrutiny directed at him.

Many presume that had he been physically present, the outcome might not have ended with a 20-year prison sentence.

The Instagram post below has more to the alleged reasons Chairman Wuntumi's lead legal counsel, Samuel Atta Kyea, missed his judgement day.

Reactions to reason for Atta Akyea's absence

The surfacing of Atta Akyea's explanation triggered a wave of responses across social media, with opinions sharply divided between those who found his reason understandable and others who were deeply critical.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media:

_gbee23_ said:

"NPP lawyers erhhh 🤦‍♂️."

connecting_the_dot_ added:

"Ah hmmm Anyways!!!! Family first."

itsofficialkwamzblack wrote:

"Family first ❤️."

kingkofiakm stated:

"We VOTED for this DAY. Justice is served. MOTHER GHANA WON 👏👏👏."

missbabachuweh commented:

"Interesting."

tonymontero1 said:

"It's understandable."

A Plus 'jubilates' over Wontumi's jail sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A Plus had publicly "celebrated" the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, 2026, Kwame A Plus appeared visibly elated by the outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh