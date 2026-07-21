Prophet Kumchacha has shared a troubling dream he received on Monday, July 20, 2026, shortly after Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries claimed the vision showed Wontumi could die in Nsawam Prison if he remains incarcerated until December 2026

The renowned Ghanaian man of God called on family, friends, NPP members and supporters to pray fervently for the Ashanti Regional Chairman

Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha, has gone public with a disturbing vision he claims to have received concerning jailed NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Prophet Kumchacha shares an alarming dream about Chairman Wontumi after the Nsawam jail sentence. Image credit: Prophet Kumchacha, Wontumi FM

Source: Facebook

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries made the claims in a video that has been circulating on social media, sharing that the dream came to him on Monday, July 20, 2026, not long after Wontumi was handed a 20-year prison sentence.

Kumchacha's Vision of Chairman Wontumi

According to the outspoken preacher, the dream left him deeply concerned about the politician's well-being if his situation does not change in the coming months.

Prophet Kumchacha claimed that based on the vision he received, Chairman Wontumi could die in Nsawam Prison if he remains incarcerated until December 2026.

The man of God, therefore, appealed to the politician's family, friends, supporters and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to intensify prayers for him.

He stressed that his message should not be taken lightly, insisting that the purpose of revealing the dream was to encourage intercession rather than create fear or panic.

Repeating the details of the alleged vision, Prophet Kumchacha maintained that he felt compelled to make it public because of the seriousness of what he claimed to have seen.

The preacher further asserted that his prophetic revelations have consistently come to pass, stating that none of the dreams or visions he has shared publicly has ever failed.

He expressed confidence in the credibility of his prophetic ministry and urged those close to Chairman Wontumi to seek God's intervention through prayer.

The X video of Prophet Kumchacha is below:

A Plus 'jubilates' over Wontumi's jail sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A Plus had publicly "celebrated" the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, 2026, Kwame A Plus appeared visibly elated by the outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh