US Government Lists 2 Steps Green Card Holders Must Take Before Becoming Citizens
- The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services published guidelines for lawful permanent residents seeking naturalisation
- USCIS requires applicants to create an online account and submit Form N-400, the Application for Naturalisation
- The agency also offers an eligibility checker tool to help prospective citizens determine whether they may qualify
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined a clear process for Green Card holders who want to become American citizens through naturalisation.
According to the agency, lawful permanent residents who believe they qualify can begin the process with two initial steps.
First, they must register an account on the USCIS online portal at myaccount.uscis.gov. From there, they are required to prepare and submit Form N-400, the official Application for Naturalisation.
How to check eligibility for US citizenship
Before completing the full application, USCIS encourages prospective applicants to use an eligibility checker available through its platform.
The tool is designed to give individuals a sense of whether they are likely to meet the requirements before committing to the full process.
The agency was careful to note, however, that the checker does not constitute a formal decision.
Once a completed application is received, USCIS conducts its own independent review of all submitted information before determining whether an applicant satisfies the legal requirements for citizenship.
Why US citizenship through naturalisation matters
USCIS described the decision to pursue citizenship as a significant and deeply meaningful one.
The agency framed naturalisation as more than a legal milestone, characterising it as a commitment to the core principles that define American society, including freedom, liberty, and equality.
The agency also recognised the enduring contribution of immigrants to the United States, noting that generations of newcomers have played a central role in shaping the country into what it is today.
USCIS stated that naturalised citizens continue to be an essential part of American democracy, with the right to take part in shaping how the country is governed.
For Green Card holders considering the next step in their immigration journey, USCIS's published guidelines offer a structured starting point for understanding what the path to citizenship involves.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh