An old video of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill weeping at her younger brother Philip's burial has resurfaced on social media

In the video, Vivian Jill begged the Presbyterian Church to keep her family in prayers, saying she did not want to keep losing loved ones

The clip went viral again after her elder sister, Auntie Mabel, passed away just one week after celebrating her 50th birthday

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill is in mourning again after losing her elder sister, Auntie Mabel, barely a week after the latter celebrated her 50th birthday in a lavish ceremony that had gone viral online.

Vivian Jill mourns her sister, Auntie Mabel, as a heart-wrenching video of her brother’s burial, where she pleaded at the Presbyterian Church, resurfaces online. Image credit: Gist Online/TikTok

Source: UGC

The passing has brought renewed attention to a deeply emotional video of Vivian Jill that first circulated on TikTok via Gist Online in April 2026.

In the clip, the actress is seen at the burial of her younger brother, Philip, visibly overcome with grief as she addressed the Presbyterian church congregation, her hands clasped together in a plea.

Vivian Jill's plea at brother's funeral resurfaces

Speaking through tears, Vivian Jill urged the church never to forget her family in their prayers.

"Owuo ne dooso," she cried, using the Twi expression meaning death is too much.

"We don't want to express this again. I want to grow; I want to see my siblings all at an old age. I want to see my grandkids," she said, her voice breaking as she addressed the congregation.

The raw sincerity of those words has struck a painful chord with many Ghanaians now that yet another member of her immediate family is gone.

Auntie Mabel's death came shockingly soon after her milestone birthday celebration, which had attracted significant attention across social media platforms.

The TikTok video below captures Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill in tears as she pleaded with the Presbyterian Church to remember her family in prayers following a series of tragic losses.

Vivian Jill's plea video spark sorrow

The resurfaced video drew an outpouring of grief and concern from social media users who expressed worry that the actress has had to endure so many losses within a short period.

Nana Kwame (MTN) wrote:

"And her sister is gone this morning too oh🥹."

Bethel🙏🏾 commented:

"Hnmmmm it's sad ooo."

SibasAura wrote:

"Why are all her family members dying? Her mom, brother, now sister. May the lord strengthen her."

Patience Adade added:

"You will live long ok🙏🙏."

Linda Yeboah simply said:

"Oh so sad."

Vivian Jill dancing with her late sister, Auntie Mabel, leaves fans in tears. Image credit: @infoghana360_, @getinfomedia_/TikTok, dagaatigirl_official/Instagram

Source: UGC

Video of Vivian Jill and sister resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a nostalgic video of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill celebrating with her late sister, Auntie Mabel, had resurfaced online, leaving many fans emotional.

The clip, recorded during Auntie Mabel’s 50th birthday celebration, captured Vivian Jill and her sister dancing joyfully to a trending amapiano tune while surrounded by loved ones.

The birthday celebrant appeared happy and full of life during the event, unaware that she would pass away just a week after the celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh