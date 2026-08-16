A supercomputer has predicted the winner of Sunday's Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Manchester City

The North London club hold a perfect record against Man City in the Community Shield, having won all three previous meetings

Meanwhile, for the first time in 10 years, Man City will have a different manager in the dugout after Enzo Maresca replaced Pep Guardiola

Arsenal and Manchester City will get the new English season underway with a trophy at stake when they meet in the Community Shield on August 16.

The fixture brings together two clubs with plenty to prove. Arsenal are looking to build on their Premier League triumph from last season, while City begin a new era under Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola's departure.

With both sides eager to start the campaign with silverware, the numbers have already offered a prediction on who is more likely to prevail.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2026 Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City. Photos by Alex Pantling, Eddie Keogh - The FA and Cody Froggatt/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Community Shield winner

Opta's supercomputer has tipped Arsenal to beat Manchester City in normal time, giving Mikel Arteta's side a 44.8% chance of victory after 10,000 pre-match simulations.

City were given a 29.7% chance of winning within 90 minutes, while 25.5% of simulations ended in a draw. A stalemate would send the contest straight to a penalty shootout.

The prediction gives Arsenal an early statistical advantage, although City's recent record against the Gunners suggests the contest could be much closer than the numbers indicate.

City defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League in March before claiming a 2-0 victory in the EFL Cup final earlier in the same campaign.

Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca will come face to face for the first time since the latter's appointment as Man City manager on August 16, 2026. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal vs Man City Community Shield preview

The Community Shield will be played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, marking the first time the traditional curtain-raiser has been staged at the Welsh venue since 2006.

The biggest storyline, however, will come from the dugouts.

Maresca will take charge of City in his first competitive match since replacing Guardiola. It will also be the first Community Shield in a decade in which Arsenal do not face Guardiola.

History gives the North London club further encouragement. The Gunners have won all three previous Community Shield meetings with City, beating them 4-0 in 1934, 3-0 in 2014 and on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 2023.

Arteta insists his players are hungry for another trophy. He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"It's a trophy, one that we can have because we earned it last year from winning the Premier League."

"You can tell how hungry the players are, which is a good sign. I love the way the players have come back, most of them earlier than expected. Really fit, we've done all the testing. They all seem to be in a great condition."

Maresca has made it equally clear that City will take the occasion seriously.

"For me personally, it's a trophy," the City manager said.

"When trophies are there in a final, you are there to win the game, no friendly game at all. We want to try our best to win the first trophy. Pre-season has been good. Now we need to compete, win games, and win titles. I want to see high spirit and the right mentality."

Arsenal backed to retain Premier League title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal have been backed to defend their Premier League crown in the 2026/27 season, with Polymarket’s supercomputer giving them a 37% chance of winning the title again.

Manchester City are close behind on 30%, setting up another tight battle between the two English giants.

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Source: YEN.com.gh