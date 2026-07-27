March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma met with Checkers Sixty60's agency CMC on Friday, 25 July 2026

The meeting followed complaints from drivers that Ngobese-Zuma had received roughly two weeks before the talks

CMC agreed to expand recruitment of South African delivery drivers following the hours-long discussion

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the March & March movement, has announced a breakthrough in her campaign to secure more employment opportunities for South Africans, after Checkers Sixty60's staffing agency agreed to bring more local drivers into its delivery workforce.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confirms that Checkers Sixty60 agreed to recruit more South African delivery drivers. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda (X)/ Bring Back Our KCi (Facebook)

Source: Twitter

Ngobese-Zuma shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) following a meeting with CMC, the agency responsible for recruiting Sixty60's delivery staff, on Friday, 25 July 2026.

She described the session as lasting several hours and said it addressed specific complaints that drivers had raised with her approximately a fortnight before the meeting.

What Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's meeting produced

According to Ngobese-Zuma, the talks moved beyond discussion and resulted in concrete plans for expanding South African representation among Sixty60's delivery drivers.

She expressed confidence that workers who committed to the role would earn sufficient income to support their families.

The development comes on the back of months of public scrutiny over Sixty60's hiring practices, with critics arguing that the delivery platform's workforce disproportionately consisted of foreign nationals at the expense of local job seekers.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has become one of the more prominent voices in the March & March pushing for policies that prioritise South African citizens in the job market, and the Sixty60 campaign represented one of her most visible interventions to date.

See Jacinta's announcement on X (Twitter) below:

A screenshot of Jacinta Zuma's X post confirming the agreement with Checkers60Sixty. Photo source: @jacintangobese

Source: Twitter

South Africans respond to Jacinta's announcement

The post attracted considerable attention on social media, with many users welcoming the outcome while others used it as an opportunity to raise deeper concerns about employment practices across other industries.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@daisy_matlou wrote:

"Well done, every effort is appreciated. A journey of a thousand miles starts with a few steps to get to greater heights. All the best."

@ZiphoKhumalo3 said:

"South Africans are getting employed because of you, while politicians are busy promising people to wait for mines and land. Siyabonga Gamndane."

@ZinhleSokh92169 added:

"We can never thank you enough for this. You just provided solutions to unemployment problems. People we voted for failed at this tremendously."

Not all responses were celebratory. @_Tee__G raised a harder question:

"They should be arrested for hiring illegal migrants from the first place. We found out that in Ekurhuleni, these agencies sell jobs to illegal migrants at R5,000."

@Mava4rmthesouth asked:

"Mama, can you also have a meeting with auditing and accounting firms that are full of foreign nationals who accepts peanuts. Most South Africans are unemployed with suitable qualifications."

Jacinta Zuma fires back at President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the heated exchange between March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese and President John Mahama regarding South Africa's handling of recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

As tensions rise, Mahama's call for stronger African solidarity against xenophobia brings to light not only the struggles faced by migrants but also the deeper socio-economic issues within Ghana that drive emigration.

Source: YEN.com.gh