Ghanaian actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu announced she has officially started work as Ghana's Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye

The actress and diplomat shared a heartfelt message on Instagram marking the milestone on Monday, August 17

Akorfa highlighted the creative industry as a key vehicle for soft power and economic growth in her new role

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Ghanaian actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu has stepped into a new chapter, marking her first official day as Ghana's Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye on Monday, August 17.

Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu announces she has taken over a new role as Ghana's investment and tourism envoy to Türkiye. Image credit: @officialakofa

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress, widely respected both on screen and off it, shared the milestone on Instagram, describing the appointment as something she received "with deep humility, gratitude, and a strong sense of duty." Rather than framing it as a personal achievement, she positioned the role squarely as a call to serve the country.

Akorfa Edjeani on Ghana's creative industry as soft power

One of the most striking elements of her message was her emphasis on Ghana's creative sector. Akorfa Edjeani made clear that she sees music, film, fashion, arts, and design not merely as entertainment, but as genuine tools for economic development and national positioning.

In her words, Ghana's creative talent has:

"The power to tell our story to the world while creating new pathways for investment and growth."

She also spoke at length about soft power, arguing that in today's interconnected world, cultural connections between nations can open doors that traditional diplomacy sometimes cannot. It is a perspective that reflects her own background, having spent decades in an industry that sits at the intersection of culture and commerce.

Her stated goals in the role include attracting responsible investment, promoting Ghana's tourism potential, strengthening bilateral partnerships, and generating jobs and enterprise for Ghanaians.

The post closed with a message that summed up her outlook:

"May this new chapter be defined not by the title I hold, but by the impact we create together."

The Instagram post shared by Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu about her new role is below.

Akorfa Edjeani appointed to Creative Arts Board

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu was named as one of 13 members of the board of Ghana's Creative Arts Agency.

The news of her appointment emerged in August 2025, as Kumawood star Mr Beautiful was also disclosed as one of those receiving the appointment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh