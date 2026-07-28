The Institute of Community Sustainability announced plans on July 28 to seek a Supreme Court order compelling enforcement of laws against dog and cat slaughter

The organisation cited Section 303 of the Criminal Offences Act, which it says criminalises the killing and consumption of companion animals in Ghana

ICS also raised public health concerns, warning the unregulated practice could increase the risk of zoonotic diseases such as rabies

The Institute of Community Sustainability (ICS) has announced it will pursue legal action at Ghana's Supreme Court to compel authorities to enforce existing laws banning the slaughter and consumption of dogs and cats.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, the organisation said it is seeking strict enforcement of Section 303 of the Criminal Offences Act (Act 29), as amended by the Criminal Code Amendment Act, 1998 (Act 554), which it contends criminalises the killing and eating of companion animals.

ICS to Sue at Supreme Court to Enforce Ghana's Ban on Eating Dogs and Cats

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The group expressed alarm over what it described as the ongoing and brutal killing of dogs and cats for human consumption in various parts of the country.

It argued that companion animals occupy a unique relationship with humans and should not be treated as food sources.

Eric Jerry Aidoo, the Executive Director of ICS and widely known as Chairman Jerry, called the practice a violation of both the law and the welfare of animals that serve vital roles in Ghanaian households.

"Dogs and cats have proven to be loyal companions and vital members of our households," Aidoo said.

"The widespread theft and cruel slaughter of these animals must end. We are calling on the highest court of the land to uphold the law and protect both our animals and our public health," he added.

Public Health and Theft Among Key Concerns

Beyond animal welfare, the ICS highlighted serious public health risks tied to the practice. The organisation warned that the unregulated handling and slaughter of these animals could heighten exposure to zoonotic diseases, including rabies, which can be transmitted from animals to humans.

The group also drew a distinction between dogs and cats and conventional livestock such as goats, cattle, poultry, pigs and fish, noting that no regulated farms exist in Ghana for the rearing of dogs or cats for consumption.

The absence of such a regulatory framework, the ICS argued, suggests that many animals consumed may have been stolen and traded illegally.

The planned legal action forms part of a broader campaign by the ICS for environmental welfare, legal compliance and the protection of companion animals across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh