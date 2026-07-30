WhatsApp has officially launched five new calling features, including voice and video calls directly through web browsers for the first time

A new Call Transfer feature allows users to move an active call between their phone, tablet, or computer without interrupting the conversation

Group call hosts can now use a Waiting Room to screen participants before admitting them into a session created via a call link

WhatsApp has rolled out five new calling features in a significant update that extends the platform's calling capabilities to web browsers and introduces greater flexibility across devices.

WhatsApp unveils five new calling features, enhancing browser capabilities with voice, video, and Call Transfer, plus privacy-focused Waiting Rooms for group calls. Photo credit:m Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Meta-owned messaging service confirmed that all five features are being made available gradually to users worldwide, with those yet to see the changes advised to update the application and check again over the following days.

WhatsApp web calling goes live

For the first time, users can make and receive voice and video calls directly through WhatsApp Web without installing any desktop application. The browser-based calling supports both one-on-one and group conversations and maintains end-to-end encryption across all sessions.

Additional tools available on the web version include screen sharing, call reactions, call history, and access to favourite contacts. The change is particularly significant for Linux users, who previously had no supported path to WhatsApp calling outside a mobile device.

Alongside browser calling, WhatsApp introduced a Call Transfer function that enables users to move a live call from one device to another, whether from a smartphone to a laptop, a tablet, or a browser, without disconnecting. The feature targets users who regularly move between devices during work or daily routines and need a more continuous calling experience.

Waiting rooms, HD video, and noise suppression

Group calls received a privacy-focused upgrade through the introduction of a Waiting Room. When a host enables the "Require approval to join" option on a call link, participants are held in a waiting area until the host admits them individually. This gives organisers direct control over who enters a session and provides preparation time before proceedings begin.

To address call quality, WhatsApp also launched two technical improvements. QuickHD delivers high-definition video from the moment a call connects, removing the gradual sharpening that users previously experienced. Noise Suppression, meanwhile, filters ambient background sound to make speech clearer in busy or loud environments. Users can toggle the noise suppression function on or off directly from within the calling interface.

The combined update represents WhatsApp's clearest attempt yet to position itself as a direct competitor to dedicated video conferencing platforms by offering a more versatile and consistent calling experience across phones, tablets, desktops, and browsers.

WhatsApp starts testing paid subscription

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Meta has confirmed it is testing a new subscription tier known as WhatsApp Plus.

The optional subscription, when rolled out, will be integrated into the regular WhatsApp experience, allowing users to pay to unlock extra features.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh