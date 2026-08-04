Celebrated Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has released a prophecy about the outcome of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election

The prophet claimed Tinubu would be declared the winner early in the morning, with Nigerians waking up to the news on their phones

Prophet Telvin Swah Adjei said Tinubu's political structure and widespread support would secure him a strong share of the votes

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has stirred debate online after releasing a prophecy predicting that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu will win the country's upcoming 2027 presidential election.

Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei predicts Tinubu will win the 2027 Nigerian election and shares deep details. Image credit: Bola Tinubu, Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for February 20, 2027, setting the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely contested political battle.

Telvin's vision of an early morning declaration

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, Tinubu will not only win the election but will be declared president before the full voting process is concluded.

He described a scenario in which the announcement arrives very early in the morning, catching much of the continent off guard.

He claimed that Nigerians and observers across Africa would reach for their phones and find news of Tinubu's victory already circulating.

The prophet attributed the predicted margin of victory to what he described as Tinubu's political structure and broad-based support across the country.

He acknowledged that other prominent political figures would receive portions of the vote but maintained that none would be able to overcome the incumbent.

While describing what he characterised as a vision, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei admitted he could not identify the officials involved in the declaration process.

He also addressed questions about his methodology, explaining that he deliberately avoids researching political events before delivering prophecies to prevent prior knowledge from shaping what he receives spiritually.

"When I prophesy about something, I don't want to know about it, else the knowledge of it will interfere with what I know," he said.

The prophecy has attracted a range of responses on social media. Some users expressed curiosity about his prediction, while others questioned whether any prophet could accurately forecast a political outcome before polls open.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah Adjei is below.

Telvin Sowah predict food crisis in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah delivered a prophecy warning Ghana of looming food shortages in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The prophet directed his message at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, calling for urgent policy changes to boost food production.

Telvin Sowah cautioned that farmers abandoning their lands could leave Ghana vulnerable as the cost of food rises significantly.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh