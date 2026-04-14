Ghanaian-American actor and comedian Michael Blackson visited Naomi Borley Alabi's grand residence in Accra on Monday, April 13, 2026

Videos of the exquisite interior and exterior of the property housing the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited surfaced

Footage of Naomi Borley Alabi's mansion has garnered admiration from many Ghanaian social media users who shared their opinions online

Naomi Borley Alabi, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited (GTDC), has courted attention after footage of her plush residence emerged on social media.

Joshua Alabi's daughter, Naomi Borley Alabi's plush residence surfaces during Michael Blackson's courtesy visit. Photo source: Prof.Joshua Alabi, @sikaofficial1z/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Monday, April 13, 2026, Ghanaian-American actor and comedian Michael Blackson paid a courtesy visit to Naomi Borley Alabi's private residence for a special meeting.

The meeting also centred on a special discussion about the development of the Ghanaian creative industry as a tool for promoting tourism and economic growth.

Michael also deliberated on the potential of multi-stakeholder partnerships between private individuals, non-profit organisations, and the government with Naomi, citing the development that his free school project has brought to the Agona-Nsaba area.

Naomi Borley Alabi's plush mansion surfaces

Renowned Ghanaian blogger Sika Official shared a video on social media showing Michael Blackson, wearing an all-white outfit, arriving at Naomi's plush residence with two associates.

Footage showed the massive compound filled with multiple buildings and expensive, luxury vehicles and featured perfect landscaping.

The entire residence of the Deputy Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited (GTDC) CEO was completely tiled on all floors.

The footage also captured the fully furnished living room, which featured exquisite decor that reflected the elegance and rich status of Naomi, who is also the daughter of renowned Ghanaian academician and politician Professor Joshua Alabi.

Following the meeting, Michael, Naomi and their associates were seen exiting on another part of the premises closer to the entrance gate, which featured a mini basketball court.

Many Ghanaians reacted to footage of the plush residence on social media.

The TikTok videos of Naomi Borley Alabi's mansion in Accra are below:

Who is Deputy CEO Naomi Borley Alabi?

Naomi Borley Alabi, born in May 1999, is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited (GTDC).

She is the 26-year-old daughter of Professor Joshua Alabi, an academician, administrator, and business strategist and a leading member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) political party.

Naomi Borley Alabi completed her LLB programme in 2021 at the University of Portsmouth before pursuing an LLM and Legal Practice Course (LPC) at the University of Law (UK).

She also completed a post-call law certificate from the Ghana School of Law to earn a calling to the Ghana Bar.

As a result, she is qualified to practise in both the United Kingdom and Ghana.

Naomi is also a distinguished member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the UK.

Retired Ghanaian footballer and businessman Samuel Osei Kuffour's gigantic mansion emerges. Photo source: @suleimanahmed234, @oseituga1976

Source: Instagram

She also previously served as the president of Amnesty International, leading student campaigns for human rights during her time at the University of Portsmouth.

Naomi has also occupied several key positions in various Ghanaian institutions, including Executive Secretary of the Consumer Advocacy Centre, Board Member of Best Assurance Company Ltd, Chief Legal Consultant at Moorgate Lane Solicitors and Lecturer at Accra Metropolitan University.

The Facebook photos of Naomi Borley Alabi at her graduation ceremony abroad are below:

Naomi Borley Alabi's mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Citizen_sawajnr said:

"The beautiful home of Prof Joshua Alabi."

Leo_c63 commented:

"Lovely architecture."

NKDthefinest wrote:

"Eii, your house that?"

Samuel Osei Kuffour's big mansion surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Osei Kuffour's big mansion in Accra surfaced on social media.

A video captured the exterior of the residence as the retired footballer-turned-businessman hosted his associates for a private event.

Source: YEN.com.gh