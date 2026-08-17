The UAE government has published a list of residents whose permits stay valid even after extended absences from the country

The exemptions cover a broad range of groups, including students, investors, patients, and diplomatic staff

One category carries an additional condition that residents must meet to qualify for the protection

The United Arab Emirates government has officially identified 11 categories of residents who are permitted to remain outside the country for longer than 180 days without losing their residency status.

Under the standard UAE residency framework, permit holders who overstay the permitted period abroad face the cancellation of their residency.

The UAE government lists 11 resident categories exempt from 180-day absences, allowing permit retention. Medical cases require additional certification. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The exemptions, drawn from the UAE legislation portal, allow qualifying residents to retain their permits until the stated expiry date, regardless of how long they remain outside the country.

UAE's full list of exempt residents

The 11 categories named in the legislation are: the wives of foreign citizens; domestic service workers accompanying UAE nationals on overseas scholarships; domestic service workers who travel with sick UAE citizens seeking medical treatment abroad; foreign patients and their companions who hold valid UAE residence permits; domestic service workers attached to UAE diplomatic and consular mission members stationed abroad; foreigners on scholarship from public sector institutions in training or specialised courses abroad, along with their families holding valid permits; domestic service workers for members of ruling families working at homes abroad; students enrolled at educational institutions outside the UAE; investors holding valid residence permits; UAE diplomatic and consular representatives and their sponsored companions; and any additional category designated by a resolution issued by the relevant Chairman, provided the individual holds a valid permit and has settled any applicable fees.

Medical cases face an additional condition

Most of the exemptions apply automatically as long as the residence permit remains valid. However, category four, which covers foreign patients and their companions, requires those individuals to produce a medical report certified by the relevant UAE authorities. Failure to meet that additional requirement would disqualify them from the protection.

The final catch-all provision gives the Chairman authority to extend the exemption to groups not specifically named in the legislation, subject to the same conditions of a valid permit and payment of any prescribed fees. This built-in flexibility means the list is not necessarily exhaustive.

Domestic service workers appear across several of the 11 categories, with their eligibility determined by whom they accompany abroad rather than their own individual status.

Residents who do not fall within any of the listed categories remain bound by the standard 180-day rule and are advised to return to the UAE within the permitted timeframe to avoid cancellation of their residency status.

UAE lists new work visa requirements for Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reports that the United Arab Emirates has introduced a mandatory new condition for Ghanaian nationals seeking employment in the Gulf nation.

Under the new requirement, all applicants for UAE employment visas must obtain a Good Conduct Certificate, commonly referred to as a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

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Source: YEN.com.gh