More than 53,000 prospective applicants from 49 African countries were selected under the US Diversity Visa programme for 2026

Egypt, Algeria and Sudan recorded the highest numbers of DV-2026 selectees on the continent

A fresh suspension of Diversity Visa issuance has left thousands of African selectees uncertain about completing the process before the deadline

Over 53,939 prospective applicants from 49 African countries face a critical race against time to complete their US Diversity Visa process before the September 30, 2026 deadline, as a suspension of visa issuance continues to complicate an already pressured timeline.

The figures, drawn from US State Department data, cover DV-2026 selectees along with their spouses and dependants.

Over 53,939 prospective applicants from 49 African countries face a critical race against time to complete their US Diversity Visa process. Credit: Marie D. De Jesus/Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The Diversity Visa programme, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available each year to nationals of countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States.

Egypt led all African nations with 5,527 prospective applicants, closely followed by Algeria with 5,457 and Sudan with 5,226. Kenya recorded 3,949 selectees, while Morocco had 3,670, Cameroon 3,533 and Ethiopia 3,287.

Countries including Togo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Burundi, Liberia and Uganda also featured among those with notable numbers of selectees.

The spread of countries underscores how heavily Africans rely on the Diversity Visa programme as a pathway to permanent residence in the United States.

However, selection in the lottery does not guarantee a visa. Selectees must still complete a full application process, including document submission, medical examinations and a consular interview or adjustment of status, before any visa can be issued.

September 30 Deadline Leaves No Room for Delay

The September 30 cutoff is non-negotiable under the programme's rules. Any selectee who has not obtained an immigrant visa or completed an adjustment of status by the end of the US fiscal year loses their selection permanently, with no provision to carry it forward into the next cycle, according to a report by Business Insider Africa.

The situation has been made considerably more difficult by a fresh pause in Diversity Visa issuance announced by the State Department.

The suspension means that while applicants can still submit supporting documents and attend previously scheduled interviews, final visa issuance has been placed on hold for the duration of the pause.

That distinction has left thousands of African DV-2026 selectees in a difficult position: progressing through parts of the process while being unable to receive the visa itself, all with a hard deadline drawing closer.

With no confirmed timeline for when the suspension will be lifted, the window available to complete the process continues to narrow.

List of African countries selected for DV-2026

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the US had released the latest figures from its Diversity Visa programme, with several African countries featuring prominently on the list.

The figures revealed how applicants from across the continent had fared in the highly sought-after Green Card Lottery.

Successful candidates then faced important requirements and a strict deadline to complete the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh