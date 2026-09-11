The UK government has issued fresh guidance for people preparing to start new jobs in the country

The advice contains an important step that prospective employees are expected to take before committing to an offer

Jobseekers, including foreign nationals, may want to pay close attention to the latest guidance

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Anyone planning to take up employment in the United Kingdom has been advised to carry out one essential check before committing to any job offer: confirming that the employer holds a valid sponsor licence.

The UK government made this clear in guidance directed at foreign nationals seeking work in the country.

UK explains one key thing Ghanaians and other foreigners must check before accepting any job offer from the country. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Without a licensed sponsor, a worker cannot legally obtain a Skilled Worker visa, meaning an offer from an unlicensed employer is effectively worthless from an immigration standpoint.

Why sponsor licence status matters

The UK's points-based immigration system requires most overseas workers to be sponsored by an approved employer.

Prospective employees are therefore encouraged to verify a company's status on the government's official register of licensed sponsors before accepting any position.

The guidance stressed that the responsibility does not rest solely with employers. Workers are equally expected to carry out their own due diligence.

Accepting an offer and relocating, only to discover the employer is unlicensed, can leave individuals stranded without legal work authorisation and potentially out of pocket from relocation costs.

The Home Office maintains a publicly accessible list of organisations that are licensed to sponsor workers under the Skilled Worker route.

Anyone can search this register using the employer's name before making any commitment.

What workers should do before signing

Beyond checking the sponsor licence register, the guidance advised workers to scrutinise the details of any job offer carefully.

The role offered must match the requirements outlined in the Certificate of Sponsorship, which the employer issues once a visa application is initiated.

Workers were also reminded to be cautious of fraudulent offers.

Scammers have been known to pose as UK-based employers, sometimes charging fees in exchange for fake sponsorship documents. Genuine licensed sponsors do not charge workers for sponsorship.

The UK government reiterated that anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a fraudulent employer should report the matter to the relevant authorities without delay.

UK lists companies that gives work visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the UK government had published a refreshed register of licensed sponsors that could hire Ghanaian skilled workers on valid work visas.

Hundreds of organisations across various sectors appeared on the updated list, spanning healthcare, technology and education.

Ghanaian jobseekers looking to work legally in the UK had to secure a job offer from an employer on the register before applying.

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Source: YEN.com.gh