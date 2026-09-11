The UK government outlined the typical timeline for completing a residential property purchase in England and Wales

Buyers face several stages before a sale is finalised, with the process spanning multiple months from offer to completion

Specific factors can significantly shorten or extend the time it takes to close a property deal in both countries

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Buying a home in England and Wales is rarely a quick process, and the UK government has clarified just how long prospective buyers should expect to wait before receiving the keys to a new property.

According to official guidance, the journey from having an offer accepted to completing a purchase typically takes between two and three months.

UK government explains how many months it takes to buy a house in England and Wales. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, the actual duration can vary considerably depending on the complexity of the transaction, the length of the property chain, and how efficiently all parties involved respond to requests.

Steps that shape the buying timeline

Once a buyer's offer is accepted, the formal legal process begins. A solicitor or conveyancer is instructed to carry out searches, review the title deeds, and raise any necessary enquiries with the seller's legal team.

This stage alone can stretch over several weeks, particularly if local authority searches are delayed or if complications arise with the property's documentation.

A mortgage survey or independent valuation must also be completed before a lender issues a formal mortgage offer.

For first-time buyers relying on mortgage financing, the wait for this offer can add weeks to the overall timeline.

Exchange of contracts marks the point at which both parties become legally committed to the transaction.

Only after this stage is a completion date agreed, and the buyer is required to pay the deposit.

Completion, the day ownership officially transfers, typically follows one to two weeks after exchange, though both dates can be agreed upon simultaneously in some cases.

What can slow or speed up a property purchase

Chain-free purchases, such as those involving new-build properties or buyers who are not selling an existing home, tend to move more quickly.

Chains involving multiple buyers and sellers are widely regarded as the most common cause of delays, as progress depends on every party in the sequence completing their legal and financial steps simultaneously.

Cash buyers generally enjoy a faster process since there is no need to wait for mortgage approval.

Conveyancers who are managing a high caseload, as well as sellers who are slow to return documentation, can also extend the timeline considerably.

The government advises buyers to instruct a solicitor as early as possible, ideally before an offer is formally accepted, to avoid unnecessary hold-ups once the process is under way.

UK advises foreigners on job offers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had issued fresh guidance for people preparing to start new jobs in the country.

The advice contained an important step that prospective employees were expected to take before committing to an offer.

Jobseekers, including foreign nationals, were advised to pay close attention to the latest guidance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh