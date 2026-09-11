Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain over parts of the middle, transition and northern sectors this evening

Misty conditions are likely to develop across parts of the country during the early morning hours tomorrow

The state of the sea has been described as rough, raising concerns for coastal communities and maritime activities

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to sweep across parts of Ghana's middle, transition and northern sectors this evening and are expected to continue through the night.

Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail across the remainder of the country during the same period, with slight rain or drizzle anticipated over select coastal and forest zones.

Ghana Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Expected Over Northern and Middle Sectors Tonight

Source: Getty Images

As the evening transitions into the early hours of tomorrow, misty conditions are likely to develop over parts of Ghana.

Residents in affected areas are advised to exercise caution, particularly those travelling in low-visibility conditions on major highways and rural roads.

The spread of overcast skies across a large portion of the country suggests widespread atmospheric instability, with the northern belt bearing the brunt of the more severe weather activity.

The state of the sea has been described as rough, a development that carries implications for fishing communities along Ghana's coastline as well as maritime operations.

Fishermen and those engaged in sea-related activities are expected to take precautionary measures before venturing out.

Coastal communities should also remain alert to the possibility of light precipitation in addition to the rough sea conditions already flagged in the forecast.

The convergence of rough seas, thunderstorm activity in the north and misty overnight conditions paints a picture of broadly unsettled weather across the country into tomorrow morning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh