US Releases Full List of Countries Selected for DV-2026 Green Card Lottery

The United States has released a major update on its 2026 Diversity Visa programme, with thousands of hopeful applicants featuring in the latest figures

Several African countries have recorded notable numbers in the selection, with Ghana also appearing on the list

The full breakdown of the countries and the figures involved has now emerged

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The United States government has released the complete list of countries whose nationals have been selected for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, popularly known as the Green Card Lottery.

Approximately 129,516 prospective candidates were registered across six geographic regions following a random selection conducted by the Kentucky Consular Centre in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

US releases full list of countries selected for the 2026 DV Green Card Lottery. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The selection was made from 20,822,624 qualified entries submitted during the 37-day registration period, which ran from October 2, 2024, to November 7, 2024.

While the Diversity Visa programme normally makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available annually, the allocation for fiscal year 2026 has been reduced to approximately 51,850.

The reduction follows deductions required under the Nicaraguan and Central American Relief Act (NACARA) and the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024.

Successful candidates have until September 30, 2026, to complete the remaining stages of the visa process.

Those who do not obtain a visa or adjust their immigration status before the deadline will lose all benefits associated with their DV-2026 selection.

African countries and their figures

The African countries included in the DV-2026 programme and their respective numbers of prospective candidates are:

Northern and Eastern Africa

Egypt – 5,527

Algeria – 5,457

Sudan – 5,226

Kenya – 3,949

Morocco – 3,670

Ethiopia – 3,287

Burundi – 1,616

Somalia – 1,554

Uganda – 1,513

Rwanda – 1,252

Libya – 276

Eritrea – 206

Djibouti – 204

Tunisia – 202

South Sudan – 72

Mauritius – 2

Central and Western Africa

Cameroon – 3,533

Togo – 2,473

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 2,210

Ghana – 1,642

Liberia – 1,593

Benin – 1,064

Guinea – 1,051

Côte d'Ivoire – 926

Angola – 763

Sierra Leone – 639

Chad – 482

Senegal – 478

Republic of the Congo – 448

Mali – 268

Mauritania – 261

Burkina Faso – 252

Niger – 109

Gabon – 62

Cabo Verde – 35

Central African Republic – 19

Equatorial Guinea – 12

Comoros – 12

Guinea-Bissau – 10

Southern Africa

Tanzania – 404

Zimbabwe – 327

Zambia – 236

South Africa – 187

Malawi – 159

Madagascar – 48

Botswana – 7

Lesotho – 6

Mozambique – 4

Namibia – 3

Eswatini – 3

Asian countries and their figures

The participating Asian countries listed in the programme include:

Afghanistan – 4,200

Iran – 4,137

Nepal – 3,933

Yemen – 2,449

Burma – 1,540

Jordan – 1,092

Sri Lanka – 1,028

Cambodia – 811

Syria – 624

Iraq – 616

Saudi Arabia – 577

European countries and their figures

Europe also recorded significant numbers of prospective candidates, including:

Russia – 5,510

Ukraine – 5,283

Uzbekistan – 3,754

Tajikistan – 3,708

Kyrgyzstan – 3,324

Turkey – 3,191

Kazakhstan – 2,723

Armenia – 2,639

Turkmenistan – 2,542

Azerbaijan – 1,817

Georgia – 1,406

United Kingdom – 1,303

Oceania countries and their figures

The participating countries from Oceania were:

Fiji – 2,094

Australia – 599

New Zealand – 229

South American countries and their figures

The South American countries included:

Peru – 1,596

Ecuador – 1,270

Guatemala – 367

Bolivia – 269

Trinidad and Tobago – 139

Argentina – 124

North American country

The Bahamas was the only North American country listed, with:

Bahamas – 23

DV-2026 eligibility requirements

Principal applicants must meet specific educational or work-experience requirements to remain eligible for the Diversity Visa programme.

Applicants must have at least a secondary school education or its equivalent, or two years of qualifying work experience within the previous five years in an occupation requiring at least two years of training or experience.

Candidates who are already legally residing in the United States can pursue permanent residence through an adjustment of status application with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

All DV-2026 applicants are required to complete the process before September 30, 2026, as visas cannot be issued or benefits extended beyond the end of the fiscal year.

Countries barred from applying for 2026 DV programme

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a major update had emerged for people hoping to secure a US Green Card through the Diversity Visa Lottery.

While thousands of hopeful applicants awaited their next steps, some nationals had been left out of the latest programme.

The countries affected and other important details had subsequently been disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh