The Students Loan Trust Fund has announced that its loan application portal will close on Wednesday, 15 July 2026

SLTF CEO Dr Saajida Shiraz revealed the fund has disbursed over GH¢170 million to nearly 48,000 students under its Regular Students Loan scheme

Eligible applicants must be Ghanaian citizens under 45, enrolled in an accredited undergraduate programme, and hold a valid Ghana Card

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The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has announced that applications for its Regular Students Loan and Students Loan Plus schemes will close on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, leaving prospective borrowers for the 2025/2026 academic year with limited time to submit their requests.

The deadline was set to ensure funds reach recipients without delay and to allow the organisation sufficient time to prepare for the next academic cycle.

The Student Loan Trust Fund, helm by Dr Saajida Shiraz, opens its application portal for Ghanaian tertiary students to apply for financial assistance. Photo credit: Saajida Shiraz/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Students are urged to avoid waiting until the final days to apply, as last-minute surges in traffic could affect portal access.

In a report sighted on Graphic Online, the SLTF Chief Executive Officer Dr Saajida Shiraz disclosed the scale of the fund's financial support..

"To date, the Fund has disbursed GH¢170,493,187.50 under the Regular Students Loan package to 47,988 beneficiaries. An additional GH¢17,205,184.13 has been disbursed to 1,426 students, including 610 law students, as full fee-coverage loans under the Students Loan Plus initiative, paid directly to their respective tertiary institutions," she said.

"These figures reaffirm SLTF's continued commitment to expanding access to tertiary education financing across the country," she added.

The fund added in its statement that it "remains committed to providing access to timely financial resources to Ghanaian tertiary students."

How to apply and requirements for student loan

To apply, prospective beneficiaries must visit the SLTF website, register an account using their Ghana Card, and complete the online application form.

Once done, applicants are required to print the application summary, upload a passport photograph along with the relevant supporting documents, and visit an SLTF Campus Office to complete their biometric capture.

To be eligible, applicants must be Ghanaian citizens below the age of 45 and must be enrolled in an undergraduate programme, either a diploma or first degree, at an institution accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). Sandwich programmes do not qualify.

Before starting the application, candidates should have the following ready: a valid Ghana Card, an admission letter or student identification card, an E-zwich card linked to a main bank account, an active personal email address and registered mobile number, two passport photographs against a plain background, and a signed parental or guardian consent form for applicants under 18 years of age.

Over 300,000 students benefit from no-fees stress

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that over 312,000 students had benefited from the government's 'No-Fees Stress' policy, costing GH¢888 million.

The 2024/2025 academic year saw 152,000 beneficiaries, while 159,000 benefited in 2025/2026.

Over 600 law students also received aid through the Students’ Loan Trust Fund.

Source: YEN.com.gh