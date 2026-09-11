Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu, famous for playing herbalists and Ifa priests, shared a video on TikTok on September 10, 2026, revealing he has answered a call to start a church

The actor, a former Muslim, clarified the clip was not a skit and appealed to the public for help securing a landed property in Lagos State

Nigerians flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many questioning why the church had to be based in Lagos

Adewale Alebiosu, the Nollywood actor best known for bringing herbalists and Ifa priests to life on screen, is trading in that familiar persona for something entirely different: a white garment and a pulpit.

Actor Adewale Alebiosu seeks land for his church after answering God’s call. Credit: adewalealebiosu

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, September 10, 2026, Alebiosu appeared in white clothing and made a heartfelt appeal to the public for assistance in launching a church.

He was emphatic that what viewers were watching was not a performance or a creative skit. This, he insisted, was real.

Alebiosu's journey from Islam to ministry

The actor disclosed that he was raised Muslim before someone extended an invitation to a church, an encounter that ultimately led to his conversion.

He went on to explain that the prompting to establish his own ministry had been there for a while, but he had held back. That reluctance, he said, is now firmly behind him.

"But now I am fully ready to start the work of God. Please, if there's anyone who can help me with a landed property in Lagos State that I can be using as our church centre, have mercy on me. God said it is time," Alebiosu said in the video.

He expressed conviction that God intends to work wonders through him and that he is committed to seeing that mission through.

His specific request was directed at anyone in a position to offer or facilitate access to land within Lagos State where his congregation could gather.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Fans react to Alebiosu's church appeal

The announcement stirred considerable debate on Facebook, with a notable number of commenters zeroing in on his choice of location.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Ademola Titilayo commented:

"Baba you need a Bell and a Bible to start your ministration."

Oyunniyi Christiana Oluwakemi wrote:

"Dey play, why can't you start in village, why going to Lagos"

Ebenezer Lekman responded:

"If truly God call you, God will surely provide a landed property and tell you where to plant your church..I come in peace"

Dennis Osamulu asked:

"Must it be Lagos? Why not stay at the place you had the call?"

Ahmad Labeeb Afolarbi Asheikhaany added:

"Nigerians with different scope even if you want to start pastor work go to ur village go take land and build church instead of begin for land in Lagos since that it's work of god you can do his work anywhere any place."

Alebiosu is not the first Nollywood figure to make this kind of transition. Actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh previously faced criticism when she launched her own prayer ministry, a reminder that such moves rarely go without scrutiny in the Nigerian public eye.

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Source: YEN.com.gh