A vehicle in the convoy of former Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover was involved in a serious accident

The incident occurred on the Dambai–Tamale road, according to an Instagram post shared by metrotv_gh on August 20, 2026

Details about the accident, including possible casualties, were yet to emerge as worry spread among NPP members and the family

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A vehicle travelling in the convoy of Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister and NPP National Organiser hopeful, was involved in a serious accident on the Dambai–Tamale road on August 20, 2026.

A vehicle in former Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover's convoy gets involved in a serious accident. Image credit: hon.titus_glover /Instagram, iStock/Utid Chunu

Source: UGC

The incident was first reported through an Instagram post by metrotv_gh, which confirmed that one of the vehicles accompanying the politician had been caught up in what was described as a serious crash along that stretch of road.

Details on Titus-Glover convoy accident still emerging

As of the time of the report, critical details surrounding the accident remained unclear. Information on whether there were any casualties or the extent of damage to the vehicle had not yet come to light, leaving many questions unanswered.

The uncertainty surrounding the incident sparked concern among members of the New Patriotic Party as well as those close to Titus-Glover, with many waiting anxiously for further updates on the situation and the well-being of those involved.

YEN.com.gh will continue to monitor developments as more information becomes available.

The Instagram post below contains a video from the accident scene.

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu survives ghastly car accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Port Harcourt pastor asked his congregation to pray for him over a disturbing dream on Sunday, and hours later, he was pulled from the wreckage of a road accident.

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu, founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries in Port Harcourt, had told his congregation during Sunday service that he experienced a troubling dream the night before.

He said he had spent the entire night in prayer because of it, yet the unease did not leave him, prompting him to ask church members to join him in intercession before the service ended.

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Source: YEN.com.gh