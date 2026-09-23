President John Dramani Mahama publicly distanced himself from US-based Ghanaian broadcaster Kevin Taylor at a breakfast meeting with the clergy

Mahama claimed Kevin Taylor was once a card-carrying NPP member who turned against the party after becoming disillusioned with its leadership

The President shared a personal connection that he plans to use to address concerns about the broadcaster's conduct

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President John Dramani Mahama has openly stated that he has no personal relationship with Kevin Taylor, the controversial US-based Ghanaian broadcaster known for his outspoken commentary on Ghanaian politics and public figures.

President Mahama denies knowing broadcaster Kevin Taylor, recalls his NPP past and says he may use the journalist’s family ties to address key conduct concerns. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Mahama, according to Daily Guide, on September 23, 2026, made the remarks during a breakfast meeting with the clergy held under the theme "Building the Ghana We Want Together," where he addressed questions surrounding his alleged ties to Taylor.

Mahama on Kevin Taylor's NPP roots

The President offered context on Taylor's background, asserting that the broadcaster had once been a member of the New Patriotic Party before falling out with the party's leadership.

He said Taylor even displayed his NPP membership card on his programme before his disillusionment set in.

"Kevin Taylor was a member of the NPP. He showed his NPP card on his programme, but he has fallen out with the party because of disappointment," Mahama said.

He added that this disappointment had caused Taylor to direct sharp criticism at the NPP and, by extension, at some religious leaders.

"That is why he has turned his fire on the NPP and even added some pastors. For him, I don't know him, and I haven't spoken to him before," the President stated.

Mahama's indirect link to the broadcaster

While distancing himself from Taylor personally, Mahama acknowledged familiarity with the broadcaster's father, who serves as a chief in Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

He recalled meeting the chief during a campaign visit to the town.

"He has some people he respects. The other time when I was on a campaign tour at Asamankese, where his father [is] the chief. I know his father," he said.

Mahama indicated that this family connection could serve as a useful channel through which he might engage with the concerns surrounding Taylor's verbal attacks on individuals.

"I will leverage that to deal with his issue (insults on people)," he added.

Kevin Taylor challenges Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his comment on the Ghana Jollof case. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana Police Service, Loud Silence TV

Source: Facebook

Kevin slams Bawumia over Ghana Jollof comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based Ghanaian media personality Kevin Ekow Taylor publicly challenged former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, September 18, 2026, after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwig weighed in on the detention of Techiman nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh in connection with the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok controversy.

Bafoh, 40, a mother of three, was arrested at her home in Hansua near Techiman on September 13, 2026. She appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court, where she was charged with abetment of crime, specifically for allegedly publishing false news.

After pleading not guilty, she was remanded in custody for two weeks while investigations continue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh