Benjamin Asare is set to receive a brand-new JAC Motors vehicle worth $38,000, according to GFA President Kurt Okraku

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper earned the top prize after being named the Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars

Asare kept a clean sheet against eventual bronze medallists England during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been rewarded for his outstanding contribution to Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after being named the Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars.

The 34-year-old is set to receive a brand-new vehicle valued at $38,000, with Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku making the announcement on Thursday, August 20, during the association's 32nd Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Benjamin Asare is set to receive a vehicle worth $38,000 from JAC Motors after being named the Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars. Photo credit: Daniela Porcelli/Getty and @jacmotorsgh/X.

Source: Getty Images

Why Asare was named Best Domestic Player

Asare earned the recognition after playing a key role as Ghana reached the World Cup knockout stage.

According to Ghanasoccernet, he was the only Ghana Premier League player in the 26-man squad and featured in three of the Black Stars' four matches.

One of his standout moments came against England, when he kept a clean sheet against a star-studded side led by Harry Kane.

His selection also made history, as he became the first domestic-based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for Ghana after Lawrence Ati Zigi suffered a groin injury.

The former Great Olympics goalkeeper has also been impressive at club level since joining Hearts of Oak in 2024.

According to Transfermarkt, Asare conceded only seven goals and kept 14 clean sheets in 19 appearances for the Phobians last season.

Watch Asare's last-ditch save from Saka, as shared on X:

Asare's recognition is a boost for local football

His achievement carries significance beyond the individual award.

Domestic-based players have traditionally found it difficult to break into a Black Stars squad dominated by professionals playing abroad.

Benjamin Asare was the only goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Nicolò Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Asare not only forced his way into the team but went on to perform on football's biggest stage.

His World Cup campaign has now earned him another milestone, with the GFA's $38,000 vehicle reward serving as recognition of the impact he made for Ghana.

Benjamin Asare explains Colombia snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare has explained why Lawrence Ati-Zigi started ahead of him for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup clash against Colombia.

The 34-year-old called the decision “normal” and denied any tension within the Black Stars’ goalkeeping department.

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Source: YEN.com.gh