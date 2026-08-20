Aicha Settimia Canté, 27, the daughter of a Guinea-Bissau imam, made her first profession as a Catholic Religious Sister on August 15, 2026

The ceremony took place in the Catholic Diocese of Bissau and was presided over by Bishop Emeritus José Câmnate Na Bissign

Her decision drew both celebration and hate speech on social media, prompting a response from Guinea-Bissau's National Confederation of Islamic Youth

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Aicha Settimia Canté, a 27-year-old woman from Safim, Guinea-Bissau, has made her first profession as a Catholic Religious Sister, joining the Congregation of the Sisters of the Divine Spirit (CDS) in a milestone that has captured widespread attention across the country and beyond.

Aicha Settimia Canté, 27, makes her first profession as a Catholic Religious Sister in Guinea-Bissau. Image credit: Rádio Sol Mansi/Facebook

Source: UGC

The ceremony took place on August 15, 2026, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Mary, in the Catholic Diocese of Bissau.

Bishop emeritus José Câmnate Na Bissign presided over the Eucharistic celebration. The event was shared by Rádio Sol Mansi on Facebook on the same date.

What makes Sr. Aicha's profession particularly striking is her background. She is the daughter of an imam and was reportedly raised in a Muslim household before finding her way to the Catholic faith.

She was baptised at Our Lady of Grace Farim Parish in the Diocese of Bissau and received Confirmation at St. Anne Mansoa Parish before beginning her path in consecrated religious life.

"Above all, I want to give thanks to God for calling me, choosing me and sustaining me until this moment," Sr. Aicha said during her thanksgiving address, describing her heart as overflowing "with joy, emotion and profound gratitude."

She also expressed appreciation to Bishop Na Bissign, the Sisters of her congregation, and the formators who guided her through postulancy, novitiate, and French-language studies, crediting their "teachings, advice and gestures of love" with helping her grow both as a Christian and as a Religious.

Her profession was celebrated under the motto of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus:

"In the heart of the Church, my Mother, I will be love."

The Facebook post below has photos from 27-year-old Aicha Settimia Canté’s first profession as a Catholic Sister.

Reactions to Guinea-Bissau lady's story

Ghanaians and West Africans across social media weighed in on the story, with many voices calling for tolerance and reflection.

Maiko Aruna Embalo wrote:

"This is not news or a reason to be surprised in today's world. The freedom of conscience and choice is part of the trajectory of any human being... Faith is a personal and individual path, and not an unchangeable inheritance."

Djae Seide noted:

"Apparently, our sister grew up and was raised in the Catholic faith since childhood, undergoing baptism, catechism, and confirmation in Mansoa. The decision to follow a religious life is the natural continuation of her upbringing."

Aminata Sabrita also offered words of encouragement:

"She certainly faced many challenges to get here... the most important thing is that she succeeded. Congratulations, Aicha! You are a symbol of resistance."

Baldé Baldé added simply:

"The world is so beautiful. God has never oppressed us, never divided us; it's us against our pride."

Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference replies President John Mahama on his recent comments regarding the ant0-LGBTQ bill. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Catholic Bishops replies Mahama on LGBTQ debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference weighed in on the raging debate about the importance of the passage of the LGBTQ+ bill, sparked by President John Mahama.

President Mahama recently stated that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is not a major concern for most Ghanaians.

His Minister in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, reiterated this sentiment and suggested that the debate was a waste of time.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh