Chief Imam Shaikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu shared guidelines for the 2026 Eid al-Fitr celebration

He emphasised modesty, legality, and spiritual reflection during the 2026 Eid al-Fitr celebration

Calls for national unity and collective values among all Ghanaians, regardless of faith

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National Chief Imam, Shaikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has shared guidelines for the celebration of the 2026 Eid al-Fitr.

Sharubutu also extended his congratulations to the Muslim fraternity while issuing a call for spiritual reflection and national unity.

National Chief Imam, Shaikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, speaks at an event at the Jubilee House. Credit: Jubilee House

Source: Getty Images

In a message released on March 19, 2026, Asaase News reported that he said the festivities must remain within the bounds of decency, modesty, and legality.

The Chief Imam stressed that the Holy Month of Ramadan should serve as more than just a period of celebration. He urged Muslims to ensure their festivities remain "within the bounds of decency, modesty, and legality".

“The quantity of spiritual cleansing acquired in the Holy Month of Ramadan is meaningless unless it has the capacity to guarantee the quality of attitudinal transformation in the interest of society.”

The Chief Imam also urged all Ghanaians, regardless of faith, to prioritise the values of patriotism and collectivism.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and is widely celebrated by Muslims in Ghana and across the world with prayers, charity and family gatherings.

It is one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims and commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until sunset.

It is commemorated by a large, community-wide prayer service in the morning, followed by meals and conversation with friends and family.

In 2025, President John Mahama joined the Muslim community during the annual Eid al-Fitr festival celebration event at the Independence Square in 2025.

A mandatory charity called Zakat al-Fitr is collected before the prayer and donated to needy persons.

Chief Imam mourns with Iran

Following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Chief Imam has extended condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, sparked by US and Israeli airstrikes.

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, mourns Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran. Credit: UGC & Iranian Religious Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The BBC reported that Khamenei, according to Iranian state media, died at age 86 on Sunday, March 1, 2026, as a result of the attack launched by Israel and the US.

The National Chief Imam, in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, described the Ayatollah as a devoted leader who combined commitment to his faith with public service.

March 20 and 23 declared Eid ul-Fitr holidays

YEN.com.gh reported that the government declared Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2026, as statutory public holidays to allow Muslims to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr and Shaqq Day.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister of Interior, on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The number of Eid ul-Fitr holidays was increased to two in 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh