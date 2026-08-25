The death of Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, at 66 prompted Nigerian health educator Aproko Doctor to speak out about cancer awareness

Aproko Doctor warned that some stomach cancers produce symptoms that closely resemble those of an ulcer, making them easy to miss without proper testing

He listed warning signs Nigerians should not ignore, including persistent stomach pain, unexplained weight loss, and difficulty swallowing

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The passing of beloved Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has sparked an important public health conversation in Nigeria.

The death of actor Ogogo raises urgency for cancer awareness as Aproko Doctor highlights key warning signs Nigerians should not ignore. Image credit: aproko_doctor/X, Tvcnewsng/FB

Source: UGC

The 66-year-old Yoruba cinema icon died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after battling cancer, a condition his family only shared publicly days before his death.

His seemingly good health in the weeks leading up to his passing left many Nigerians searching for answers.

What Aproko Doctor said about ulcer symptoms

Health educator and physician Aproko Doctor responded to the outpouring of confusion on X the following Monday, sharing a series of posts aimed at educating Nigerians about how serious illness can develop without obvious warning signs.

"The uncomfortable truth is that looking healthy does not always mean that everything is fine inside your body. Some serious illnesses can develop quietly, with symptoms that may look like ordinary problems at first," he wrote.

He drew particular attention to a widespread habit among Nigerians: self-diagnosing recurring stomach pain as an ulcer and treating it accordingly.

He clarified that ulcers do not turn into cancer, but that certain stomach cancers can produce symptoms so similar to ulcers that only proper medical testing can tell the difference.

"So someone can keep treating an ulcer while the actual cause of the symptoms is being missed," he noted.

Aproko Doctor outlines warning signs to watch

The doctor outlined several symptoms that warrant a visit to a medical professional: persistent stomach pain, unexplained weight loss, repeated vomiting, loss of appetite, difficulty swallowing, and feeling unusually full after eating small amounts.

He was careful to stress that these signs do not automatically indicate cancer, but they should not be brushed aside.

He also cautioned against panic, acknowledging that most stomach discomfort has no serious underlying cause. His central concern was the danger of treating a condition that had never been properly diagnosed in the first place.

"Don't spend months or years treating a diagnosis that was never properly confirmed. If something keeps coming back, find out why," he urged.

Aproko Doctor closed his thread with condolences to Ogogo's family, acknowledging the grief felt across the country.

Ogogo, whose career in Yoruba cinema spanned over four decades, was laid to rest in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State, on Monday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The X post below has Aproko Doctor raising awareness about key cancer symptoms.

Reactions to Aproko Doctor's post

His posts drew widespread engagement, with many Nigerians sharing personal experiences and reflections on healthcare access.

@Moh_eye_doctor wrote:

"The body can be very good at keeping secrets. That's why prevention and appropriate medical checks are worth taking seriously."

@FatJaemii shared:

"Cancer is deadly. I know what it did to my late Dad; it was terrible."

@mineDiamond_ added:

"Looking healthy doesn't mean you are healthy; go for a full body check-up."

@StarCroft_Arch shared:

"One thing I know is, if healthcare becomes accessible today, I know a lot of people, including me, will run down to the hospital to see a doctor and do a series of tests…we can't walk into any healthcare facility anymore for a routine check-up without coughing up above minimum wage…"

@Stagethem noted:

"Faith over fear. If you start searching Google, you won't sleep o. Don't try it."

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo dies after a battle with stage four cancer. Credit: Taiwo 'Ogogo' Hassan.

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo dies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, a celebrated figure in Nigeria's Yoruba-language film industry, died following a prolonged battle with stage four cancer.

His daughter Kira broke the news on Sunday, August 23, in a raw and emotional live-streamed video that showed her visibly distressed and surrounded by family members.

In the footage, a distraught Kira could be seen frantically requesting that her flight to Nigeria be arranged so she could make it back in time for his Islamic burial rites. No formal statement from the family had been released at the time of reporting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh