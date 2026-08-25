Osofo Kyiri Abosom has issued a stark warning to pastors who have spoken against him following his controversial remarks about Jesus Christ and Heaven

The Life Assembly Worship Centre founder said he had chosen to scroll past criticism on social media rather than respond publicly to his detractors

The preacher warned that his silence should not be read as weakness, claiming he would confront his critics through spiritual means

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, widely known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has ignited fresh controversy after issuing a severe warning to pastors who have criticised his recent statements about Jesus Christ, Heaven and Judgment Day.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom fires back at pastors criticising his Jesus and judgment day claims. Image credit: Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Source: Facebook

The founder and leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre made the remarks in a video circulated on social media on August 25, 2026, in which he addressed what he characterised as sustained attacks from fellow members of the clergy.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom's warning to fellow pastors

The controversial preacher acknowledged that he had encountered numerous pastors speaking out against him but said he had made a conscious decision not to engage with their criticism.

He told his audience that upon seeing negative comments on social media, he scrolls past them without responding.

Despite that approach, he cautioned that his restraint should not be mistaken for an inability to fight back.

"All pastors speaking against me will have heart attacks and die one after the other," he said in the video.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom went further, describing himself as a deeply spiritual person who would take the battle to his critics in the spiritual realm if they persisted.

He urged fellow pastors to exercise caution before attacking individuals who choose to remain silent publicly, arguing that quiet people should never be underestimated or taken for granted.

Controversy follows Osofo Kyiri Abosom's earlier remarks

The warning comes against the backdrop of significant public debate sparked by Osofo Kyiri Abosom's earlier pronouncements on Christianity, in which he made remarks about Jesus Christ, Heaven and Judgment Day that drew sharp reactions from religious figures across Ghana.

His latest comments have intensified scrutiny of the preacher, given the gravity of what he described as a spiritual counter-offensive against his critics.

The statement that fellow pastors would suffer fatal heart attacks has drawn particular attention for its bluntness and the potential implications for inter-denominational relations.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom has previously been at the centre of public debate over his theological positions, and this latest episode suggests the tension between him and sections of the Ghanaian clergy shows little sign of easing.

The X video of Osofo Kyiri Abosom is below.

Karma President prophecy about Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President dropped an alarming prophecy concerning Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the founder of the Ghana Union Movement.

This prophecy, which depicts a foreboding vision of the religious leader's demise, has generated significant buzz on social media, prompting a wide range of reactions from the public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh