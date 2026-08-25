US Names 2 Relatives Green Card Holders Can Sponsor to Join Them in America

A new US immigration update has outlined who Green Card holders can sponsor to join them in America

The rules limit permanent residents to specific family-based sponsorship categories

The details could be important for Green Card holders hoping to reunite with relatives in the US

Green Card holders in the United States can sponsor certain close relatives to obtain permanent residence, but their family-based immigration options are more limited than those available to US citizens.

According to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) guidelines, lawful permanent residents can petition for relatives under specific family-based preference categories.

US names relatives Green Card holders can sponsor to join them in America. Photo credit:Photo credit: JIM WATSON/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

While US citizens can sponsor a wider range of family members, including parents, siblings and married adult children,

Green Card holders are generally limited to sponsoring their spouses and unmarried children.

Spouses of permanent residents

Under the Family Second Preference (F2A) visa category, Green Card holders can sponsor their legally recognised spouses for permanent residence in the US.

Applicants must provide valid documentation proving the marriage and evidence that the relationship is genuine.

The sponsorship process begins with the filing of Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, with USCIS.

Unmarried children of permanent residents

Green Card holders can also sponsor their unmarried children, with the applicable preference category depending on the child's age.

Unmarried children under 21 fall under the F2A category, the same preference category used for spouses of permanent residents.

Unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 or older fall under the F2B category.

For an F2B petition, the beneficiary must remain unmarried while the application is being processed.

If the child marries before obtaining permanent residence, the petition may no longer qualify because Green Card holders cannot sponsor married children.

Parents and siblings cannot be sponsored

Green Card holders cannot directly petition for their parents, siblings or married children under the family-based categories available to US citizens.

Permanent residents who wish to sponsor these relatives generally need to become US citizens through naturalisation before petitioning for them, provided they meet the applicable eligibility requirements.

The family-based immigration process can involve lengthy waiting periods, particularly for preference categories subject to annual visa limits.

For eligible Green Card holders, however, sponsoring a spouse or unmarried child remains an important route to family reunification in the United States.

US plans to revoke 200,000 foreign visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a major US immigration crackdown could have affected up to 200,000 foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Authorities were preparing to take action against a specific group of visa holders under a new policy initiative.

The move was expected to have significant consequences for affected travellers and asylum seekers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh