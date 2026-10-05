Barcelona are preparing to increase Lamine Yamal's salary after his performances triggered a clause in his 2025 contract renewal

Yamal already earns close to €20 million net per year, making him Barcelona's highest-paid player ahead of Rodri and Raphinha

Barcelona's salary bill sits at around €581 million against a Sports Staff Cost Limit of €582 million, leaving almost no room to act immediately

La Liga champions FC Barcelona are moving to increase Lamine Yamal's salary after the teenager fulfilled conditions embedded in his 2025 contract renewal.

However, financial constraints at the club mean the agreed raise cannot be implemented straight away, according to MARCA.

Yamal already stands as Barcelona's best-paid player, with his current package estimated at close to €20 million net per year once fixed salary and performance-related bonuses are combined.

Lamine Yamal's proposed salary rise will not take effect immediately. Photo by Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal's contract clause and current earnings

When the 19-year-old signed his previous renewal with Barcelona in 2025, the agreement contained a built-in provision allowing for a salary uplift after two years, subject to his level of performance meeting certain standards.

His development over the past season has left little doubt that those conditions have been satisfied, with the winger firmly established as one of the central figures in Hansi Flick's squad and among the most prominent young players in European football.

Among his current teammates, Rodri ranks as one of the players closest to Yamal in terms of earnings since joining the club, while Raphinha is also expected to move into a comparable bracket following his own recent renewal.

Even so, both are anticipated to fall behind Yamal once the increase comes through.

Why Yamal's pay rise will delay

The delay stems directly from Barcelona's current wage structure.

The club's Sports Staff Cost Limit sits at approximately €582 million, while the existing salary bill has already reached around €581 million, leaving a margin of roughly €1 million.

That is insufficient to accommodate any meaningful increase for Yamal without breaching the threshold.

Club administrators are, however, optimistic that the situation will shift in the coming months.

Internal projections suggest Barcelona's salary limit could rise to approximately €636 million during the course of this year, which would open up the headroom needed to honour Yamal's raise and allow the club to progress other contract discussions simultaneously.

Barcelona therefore expect to defer activating the increase until their financial ceiling expands enough to accommodate the commitment already made to their star winger.

Yamal opens up on what drives him

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lamine Yamal disclosed that his motivation in football goes beyond personal statistics and financial rewards.

The teenage star believes focusing too much on goals and assists can make players lose the joy of the game.

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Source: YEN.com.gh