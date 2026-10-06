Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that Cabinet has approved Ghana's formal application to join BRICS

Ablakwa shared this during Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's official visit to Ghana

Ghana has already sought India's support with the BRICS application process, citing South-South cooperation as a key motivation

Ghana is set to formally apply for membership of BRICS, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced, marking a significant shift in the country's approach to international partnerships.

Ghana's Cabinet approves a formal BRICS application, as Samuel Ablakwa cites economic diversification and stronger South-South ties during India's visit. Image credit: BRICS Info

Source: UGC

Ablakwa shared this during the official visit of India's External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to Ghana.

He described the Cabinet decision under President John Dramani Mahama as a move to diversify Ghana's economic base and expand the country's ties with nations in the Global South.

"The major highlight, which I am disclosing to the Ghanaian people for the first time, is that the Cabinet of President John Dramani Mahama has decided that Ghana will be joining BRICS," Ablakwa said.

"We believe that joining India in BRICS will give us economic options, will diversify our base and our partnerships, and will also allow us to have more cooperation within the Global South framework, as far as South-South engagements are concerned."

The minister added that Ghana had already reached out to India for assistance with the application process and was optimistic about receiving its backing.

BRICS currently counts Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates among its core members.

The Facebook post below provides more details on Ghana's plans to join BRICS.

Ghana and India sign new agreements

Beyond the BRICS announcement, Ablakwa outlined plans for the two countries to deepen their bilateral relationship across a broad range of sectors, including railways, pharmaceuticals, information and communications technology, defence, and agriculture.

Ghana and India also signed two Memoranda of Understanding during the visit, covering agricultural research and training as well as science and technology.

Dr Jaishankar, for his part, said both nations share comparable development challenges and stand to gain from exchanging expertise and knowledge.

He drew parallels between Ghana's Accra Reset, Feed Ghana, and One Million Coders programmes and similar initiatives under way in India, suggesting the two countries have much common ground to build on.

The Indian minister also praised Ghana's role within the African Union and ECOWAS, and called for closer coordination between the two nations at the United Nations, including on the question of reforming the UN Security Council.

Ghana has won a significant international tax arbitration case against Tullow Ghana Limited. Credit: Ministry of Finance

Source: Facebook

Ghana wins ICC arbitration against Tullow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana won a significant international tax arbitration case against Tullow Ghana Limited, with an International Chamber of Commerce Tribunal dismissing the oil producer's claims in full and upholding a tax assessment worth US$393,091,993.70.

The Tribunal, constituted under the ICC Rules of Arbitration, delivered its ruling on Tuesday, 29 September 2026.

The dispute arose from the Ghana Revenue Authority's assessment of taxes on business interruption insurance proceeds received by Tullow.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh